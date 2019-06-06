Cork vs Waterford is always a thriller, says Noel Connors

1:31 Waterford star Noel Connors says that Saturday will be the latest instalment in a fierce rivalry with Munster neighbours Cork Waterford star Noel Connors says that Saturday will be the latest instalment in a fierce rivalry with Munster neighbours Cork

Déise hurler Noel Connors says that there is a huge tradition between Waterford and Cork, ahead of their meeting on Saturday night.

The Déise have lost three games from three, and are already eliminated from the championship. However, they'll be eager to get one over on their Munster neighbours as Cork look to take a significant step towards qualification to the All-Ireland series.

"There's been a tradition over many generations between Waterford and Cork, we're hoping it's going to be similar on Saturday," explained Connors, speaking at the GAA Super Games Centre in partnership with Sky Sports.

"We know each other quite well, and being neighbours, it adds more value to the game as well.

"Every time you have a Waterford vs Cork game, it's always a thriller and please God it will be similar on Saturday.

"The Munster Championship is the pinnacle of provincial hurling. Every time you go out to play, whether it's Cork, Tipperary, Clare or Limerick, it's always a fantastic occasion.

"Any time you put on the Waterford jersey and see the red of Cork, it's always one to look forward to."

Connors has been involved in some fierce contests against Cork in recent years

John Meyler's Cork side have been knocking on the door in recent years, as they look to end a 14-year wait for All-Ireland glory. Following the Rebels' victory away to Limerick in round two, Connors is wary of the challenge posed:

"You can never play down how good and how well drilled Cork are. They've an incredible tradition over many, many years. Even the size and scale of what Cork have, and the new facilities over the last couple of years in particular, they've been very successful at colleges level. You even saw it at Harty Cup this year, with two Cork teams in the final.

"They're doing a lot at underage and it's certainly materialising into the senior set-up."

