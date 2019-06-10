Wexford vs Kilkenny to be shown live on Sky Sports

Kilkenny face Wexford in a crucial Leinster Hurling Championship clash

Wexford's meeting with Kilkenny in the Leinster GAA Hurling Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday.

The provincial rivals face a must-win clash, knowing that a loss could see them eliminated from the championship.

The Cats fell to reigning champions Galway in Nowlan Park on Sunday, despite a late comeback. Meanwhile, the Yellowbellies took care of business on Saturday evening with a 15-point win over Carlow to continue their unbeaten start to the summer.

Kilkenny and Wexford have become well-acquainted in recent seasons, with both sides enjoying home wins in the fixture over the last two years. Brian Cody's side travel to Wexford Park knowing that they'll get nothing easy from Davy Fitzgerald's outfit.

Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody will renew their rivalry

The Tribesmen face Dublin in Parnell Park at the same time, and we will be providing updates from the Donnycarney venue as the Leinster Championship round-robin reaches its conclusion.

With several permutations at play, all four teams can qualify, and indeed reach a Leinster final, but similarly each team could finish fourth.

Leinster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Galway 3 2 1 0 7 5 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 18 4 Wexford 3 1 2 0 15 4 Dublin 3 1 1 1 7 3 Carlow 4 0 0 4 -47 0

Tune in for all the action on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm on Saturday for live and exclusive coverage as the Leinster Championship comes to a head.

