Eamonn Dillon says Dublin are aiming to capitalise on Parnell Park advantage

The Dublin hurlers have made Parnell Park a fortress

Dublin star Eamonn Dillon is keen for his side to make full use of their home advantage on Saturday night when Galway come to Parnell Park in a crunch tie.

The narrow confines of the Donnycarney venue has been the subject of great debate in recent weeks, after Sky Sports commentator Nicky English questioned if the playing area is too small for senior intercounty games.

However, Naomh Fionnbarra club man Dillon rubbished such a suggestion, stating that visiting teams must simply get used to it.

"You just have to adapt to your surroundings," he said. "It's a home venue, so no matter what, you're going to have an advantage over any team.

"If we went down to Semple Stadium, it's a home venue for Tipperary so you're going to have to get over that. Every team adapts to where they're playing, and to their home venue.

"You're used to your home pitch, and you're at an advantage no matter what."

Dillon has been one of Dublin's top attackers this season

The Sky Blues, who know they must beat the Tribesmen to ensure qualification for the All-Ireland series, are relishing the challenge of the reigning Leinster champions Galway coming to town.

"You can't beat it - Parnell Park on Saturday evening, it's what you play for," smiled the Dublin forward. "In the winter months, you're looking ahead for this, it's what you play for.

"It's very important to win your home games. You could see when we played down in Kilkenny, the crowd got behind them.

2:02 Kilkenny recorded a comeback win over Dublin in the opening game Kilkenny recorded a comeback win over Dublin in the opening game

"We're looking to give a good account of ourselves in front of a home crowd. The support has been great this year. Against Wexford, you could really see it. The supporters got behind us."

And although the Tribesmen will take to the field without their talisman Joe Canning, who made crucial contributions in Galway's two wins over Dublin so far this year, Dillon feels the westerners have the firepower to deal with his absence.

"Galway are good, no matter if they're with or without Joe Canning," stated the Dublin star. "I wouldn't read too much into [his absence]. Somebody else just as good is going to come in for them, because they have somebody else that's good enough."

Tensions will run high in Parnell Park, with one eye being kept on affairs in Wexford Park as Leinster's top four sides vie for the top three spots in the table.

Leinster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Galway 3 2 1 0 7 5 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 18 4 Wexford 3 1 2 0 15 4 Dublin 3 1 1 1 7 3 Carlow 4 0 0 4 -47 0

