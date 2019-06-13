Hurling permutations: What's at stake for each county this weekend?

Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody will renew their rivalry on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Ahead of the weekend's hurling action, we lay out what's on the line for the counties in action across the Leinster and Munster Championships.

Leinster Championship

Wexford v Kilkenny (live on Sky Sports)

Dublin v Galway

Leinster is wide open. All four teams can reach the provincial decider, finish third entering the All-Ireland series through the back door, or finish fourth, which would eliminate them from the championship.

Leinster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Galway 3 2 1 0 7 5 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 18 4 Wexford 3 1 2 0 15 4 Dublin 3 1 1 1 7 3 Carlow 4 0 0 4 -47 0

Wexford

If Wexford win: The Yellowbellies would be guaranteed a spot in the decider.

If Wexford draw: The Model County would be guaranteed to progress. Scoring difference would decide if they reach a Leinster final.

If Wexford lose: They would be eliminated if Dublin beat Galway. A draw in Donnycarney or a Galway win would mean the Yellowbellies finish third in the table.

Wexford are looking to continue their unbeaten run

Kilkenny

If Kilkenny win: A victory would see the Cats safely through to the Leinster final.

If Kilkenny draw: The men in black and amber would still reach the final.

If Kilkenny lose: A Dublin win over Galway would eliminate Kilkenny. Any other result in Parnell Park would see the Brian Cody's charges finish third in the table.

Galway

If Galway win: The Tribesmen would finish top of the Leinster table, thus qualifying for the final.

If Galway draw: They will be guaranteed to finish in the top two.

If Galway lose: The Tribesmen would finish third, unless Wexford v Kilkenny finishes in a draw, in which case they would be eliminated for the summer.

Galway are top of the pile in Leinster at present

Dublin

If Dublin win: They will finish ahead of Galway on head-to-head. If there is a draw between Kilkenny and Wexford, all four teams would sit on five points. Dublin's superior points difference over the Tribesmen would be enough to see them through.

If Dublin draw: The Dubs would miss out on qualification, unless Kilkenny beat Wexford by eight points or more.

If Dublin lose: They will finish fourth in the table.

Munster Championship

Tipperary v Limerick

Clare v Cork

The southern province is slightly more clear-cut, with Tipperary guaranteed to go through, and Limerick's points difference meaning elimination is extremely unlikely.

Munster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Tipperary 3 3 0 0 38 6 Cork 3 2 0 1 13 4 Limerick 3 2 0 1 31 4 Clare 3 1 0 2 -30 2 Waterford 4 0 0 4 -52 0

Tipperary

If Tipperary win: The Premier will finish top of the pile, and reach the Munster final.

If Tipperary draw: Again, Liam Sheedy's side would sit at the summit of the table.

If Tipperary lose: Tipp would still be in the top two, unless Cork beat Clare and the Premier's 25-point advantage in scoring difference over the Rebels is overturned. In such an eventuality, Tipp would finish third.

Liam Sheedy will be hoping to maintain Tipp's momentum

Limerick

If Limerick win: The Treaty would more than likely reach the Munster final, unless their victory is by less than four points and Cork record a significant victory over Clare.

If Limerick draw: Limerick would finish in second if Clare beat Cork. A draw or Rebel victory in Ennis would see Limerick finish in third.

If Limerick lose: The Treaty would finish in third if Cork get a result in Ennis. If Clare win, but fail to overturn Limerick's scoring difference, the All-Ireland champions would reach the Munster final. It's still mathematically possible for Limerick to be eliminated if they suffer a heavy loss in Thurles, and Clare overturn Cork with something to spare. However, this is extremely unlikely.

Cork

If Cork win: John Meyler's side would reach the Munster final, unless Limerick win in Semple Stadium. A Treaty win would likely see Cork finish third, unless they secured a comprehensive victory in Cusack Park.

If Cork draw: Cork would reach the Munster final, unless Limerick win in Thurles in which case, Cork would sit in third.

If Cork lose: The Rebels would need Limerick to lose to stay alive in the championship. A Treaty loss would see Cork, Clare, and Limerick tied on four points, and it would then come down to scoring difference.

1:13 John Meyler said after Cork's win over Waterford that the Clare game is "critical" John Meyler said after Cork's win over Waterford that the Clare game is "critical"

Clare

If Clare win: If Limerick got a result in Thurles, Clare would finish third in the table above Cork. If Tipperary win, Clare would need a significant points differential swing to finish ahead of Cork.

If Clare draw: The Banner would finish fourth.

If Clare lose: Again, it would result in an early summer exit for the 2013 All-Ireland champions.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday evening as Wexford host Kilkenny in a crucial Leinster Hurling Championship tie.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa