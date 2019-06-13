Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Hurling permutations: What's at stake for each county this weekend?
Last Updated: 14/06/19 9:30am
Ahead of the weekend's hurling action, we lay out what's on the line for the counties in action across the Leinster and Munster Championships.
Leinster Championship
Wexford v Kilkenny (live on Sky Sports)
Dublin v Galway
Leinster is wide open. All four teams can reach the provincial decider, finish third entering the All-Ireland series through the back door, or finish fourth, which would eliminate them from the championship.
Leinster Hurling Championship table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|Pts
|Galway
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|Kilkenny
|3
|2
|0
|1
|18
|4
|Wexford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|15
|4
|Dublin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|3
|Carlow
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-47
|0
Wexford
If Wexford win: The Yellowbellies would be guaranteed a spot in the decider.
If Wexford draw: The Model County would be guaranteed to progress. Scoring difference would decide if they reach a Leinster final.
If Wexford lose: They would be eliminated if Dublin beat Galway. A draw in Donnycarney or a Galway win would mean the Yellowbellies finish third in the table.
Kilkenny
If Kilkenny win: A victory would see the Cats safely through to the Leinster final.
If Kilkenny draw: The men in black and amber would still reach the final.
If Kilkenny lose: A Dublin win over Galway would eliminate Kilkenny. Any other result in Parnell Park would see the Brian Cody's charges finish third in the table.
Galway
If Galway win: The Tribesmen would finish top of the Leinster table, thus qualifying for the final.
If Galway draw: They will be guaranteed to finish in the top two.
If Galway lose: The Tribesmen would finish third, unless Wexford v Kilkenny finishes in a draw, in which case they would be eliminated for the summer.
Dublin
If Dublin win: They will finish ahead of Galway on head-to-head. If there is a draw between Kilkenny and Wexford, all four teams would sit on five points. Dublin's superior points difference over the Tribesmen would be enough to see them through.
If Dublin draw: The Dubs would miss out on qualification, unless Kilkenny beat Wexford by eight points or more.
If Dublin lose: They will finish fourth in the table.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Munster Championship
Tipperary v Limerick
Clare v Cork
The southern province is slightly more clear-cut, with Tipperary guaranteed to go through, and Limerick's points difference meaning elimination is extremely unlikely.
Munster Hurling Championship table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|Pts
|Tipperary
|3
|3
|0
|0
|38
|6
|Cork
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4
|Limerick
|3
|2
|0
|1
|31
|4
|Clare
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-30
|2
|Waterford
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-52
|0
Tipperary
If Tipperary win: The Premier will finish top of the pile, and reach the Munster final.
If Tipperary draw: Again, Liam Sheedy's side would sit at the summit of the table.
If Tipperary lose: Tipp would still be in the top two, unless Cork beat Clare and the Premier's 25-point advantage in scoring difference over the Rebels is overturned. In such an eventuality, Tipp would finish third.
Limerick
If Limerick win: The Treaty would more than likely reach the Munster final, unless their victory is by less than four points and Cork record a significant victory over Clare.
If Limerick draw: Limerick would finish in second if Clare beat Cork. A draw or Rebel victory in Ennis would see Limerick finish in third.
If Limerick lose: The Treaty would finish in third if Cork get a result in Ennis. If Clare win, but fail to overturn Limerick's scoring difference, the All-Ireland champions would reach the Munster final. It's still mathematically possible for Limerick to be eliminated if they suffer a heavy loss in Thurles, and Clare overturn Cork with something to spare. However, this is extremely unlikely.
Cork
If Cork win: John Meyler's side would reach the Munster final, unless Limerick win in Semple Stadium. A Treaty win would likely see Cork finish third, unless they secured a comprehensive victory in Cusack Park.
If Cork draw: Cork would reach the Munster final, unless Limerick win in Thurles in which case, Cork would sit in third.
If Cork lose: The Rebels would need Limerick to lose to stay alive in the championship. A Treaty loss would see Cork, Clare, and Limerick tied on four points, and it would then come down to scoring difference.
Clare
If Clare win: If Limerick got a result in Thurles, Clare would finish third in the table above Cork. If Tipperary win, Clare would need a significant points differential swing to finish ahead of Cork.
If Clare draw: The Banner would finish fourth.
If Clare lose: Again, it would result in an early summer exit for the 2013 All-Ireland champions.
Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday evening as Wexford host Kilkenny in a crucial Leinster Hurling Championship tie.
You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa