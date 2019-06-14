Ex-Galway hurler Alan Kerins says he 'hated going to Parnell Park'

Galway head for the capital this weekend, knowing that a loss could see them eliminated from the championship.

Although they marked a return to form last weekend in Nowlan Park with a victory that sent shockwaves around the country, they know they'll get nothing easy when they travel to Dublin.

"I hated going to Parnell Park," said ex-Tribe star Alan Kerins, reflecting on his own playing career.

"It was never easy, even back in my day when the Dubs weren't as strong. We always found it difficult to win there. Just the small pitch, the Dubs are physical, it's a real cauldron.

"It's a real home venue for them. They're moving well under Mattie Kenny."

Dublin must win to stay alive on the championship

The westerners struggled in opening games of the championship, failing to catch fire at home to either Carlow or Wexford. This led to criticism, suggesting that they could not compete with the top teams when without injured talisman Joe Canning.

"The performances against Carlow and Wexford were much commented on," explained Kerins.

"The performance on Sunday [against Kilkenny], the work rate was back, the intensity was back, the hits were back. A lot of guys stood up. Joseph Cooney and Johnny Glynn are only back a few weeks, so they're starting to build up their fitness and match sharpness. That showed on Sunday. They are two key players.

"Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion were awesome up front. It's great to see those experienced players stand up and show the immense potential they have.

"It was great to see them turn that corner, in terms of energy levels, intensity levels, confidence levels are back. They're back to their best. With Joe coming back, they're in a good position now to kick on. That would have given the team huge confidence that they can win in Nowlan Park without Joe as well."

Canning remains sidelined

Given their return to form, he expects his native county to dig out a victory in Donnycarney on Saturday evening, a result which would see them finish top of the Leinster Championship table.

"It will be tough but I expect Galway to come through. The confidence they'll gain from the win over Kilkenny should be enough to see them through."

