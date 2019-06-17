Jamesie O'Connor column: Dublin hurling gets shot in the arm

Dublin dug deep for a deserved victory over Galway

Dubs send shockwaves across the country

Dublin were the story of the weekend.

Their fate was in their own hands on Saturday night, and they had to win. They were coming up against a team who had gone to Nowlan Park and beaten Kilkenny seven days earlier.

Even then the Dubs overcame adversity. They had lost Eoghan O'Donnell then to injury. Certain guys like Liam Rushe might not have been 100 per cent fit. It just shows, the warrior spirit that's in the bunch of players. Nobody exemplified it more than Conal Keaney. At 36 years of age, the Ballyboden man is just unbelievable. His appetite for work, his physicality, the hooking, blocking, hits, that as much as his three points, were massive for the team and the victory.

Conal Keaney was immense on Saturday night

Credit also has to go to Chris Crummey. I remember being in Nowlan Park for the Kilkenny match last year, and Crummey was absolutely heroic in the half-back line, and obviously got the decisive goal. He's a guy who gives it his all every game he goes out.

What a win it was for them. The thing is, it's one thing in Parnell Park. They do not have a great record outside of Donnycarney. They don't have a great record in Thurles. But you are assuming they will be in a quarter-final, but they have to be feeling good about themselves.

Limerick or Tipp, whoever loses the Munster final will be their opponent. That might be a big hurdle to jump, but they are after dumping out the All-Ireland champions of two years ago, the team that was beaten by a point in last year's All-Ireland, so they will be hugely energised by qualifying when really, they looked the least likely of the four Leinster teams to qualify.

Credit to Mattie Kenny, but most of all credit to the Dublin players.

This was a massive jolt and shot in the arm for Dublin hurling. They came so close last year, it was important they took that next step.

Kilkenny dig deep

We felt the Cats could not win that game with the team Brian Cody had originally named on Friday night. It's no surprise he turned to Walter Walsh, Cillian Buckley and Joey Holden come Saturday.

I think from a Kilkenny perspective, it's proof they need these guys on the field. They probably could not afford to be without key players. Buckley and Walter Walsh were massive to that. If Kilkenny have these guys available, then they are a far more formidable team.

Although Adrian Mullen took too much out of the ball at times, you have got to admire his touch and finish for the goal. He also got some massive points. He made some phenomenal catches. He will be the better for that experience. He's going to be a player who will have a long future in the black and amber jersey.

But when they got the goal, I thought they would kick on.

They had their boot on Wexford's throat in that second half. However, they had wides you would not usually associate with Kilkenny. If there's one thing they can takeaway from Saturday night, it's that they have to be more efficient.

Model County show their mettle

There's definitely scope of improvement from Wexford. Some of their forwards might benefit from the open spaces of Croke Park. Guys like Liam Óg McGovern, Cathal Dunbar, David Dunne and Rory O'Connor.

The Yellowbellies showed real bottle and heart to get the draw. The reality was that if they didn't, they were gone.

Wexford have to take heart with going toe to toe with Kilkenny, matching them in all facets. If Wexford are a bit braver and commit two to their inside line, I think they can beat Kilkenny in the Leinster final.

Can Cork bounce back?

Cork fell to defeat in Ennis, their second loss of the Munster campaign. Nonetheless, it was enough to qualify.

I think they can pick it back up for the All-Ireland series. They won back-to-back provincial titles in 2017 and 2018, and it did not work out in the ensuing All-Ireland semi-finals.

In the back of Cork's minds, they will be thinking maybe third place is not a bad place to finish, as Limerick showed last year.

Nonetheless, the defensive frailties that were exposed by Tipp were on show in Ennis again.

After the positivity gained in the wins over Limerick and Waterford, they were disappointing against the Banner. Clare were full value for the five-point win. Defensively, there are question marks for John Meyler.

The jury is still out on Cork, and they will have to improve defensively if they are to go further than last year.

