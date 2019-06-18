Tipperary confirm Patrick 'Bonner' Maher cruciate blow

Maher sustained the injury during the win over Limerick

The Tipperary hurlers will have to plan for the rest of the summer without the services of Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, who suffered a cruciate injury against Limerick on Sunday.

The Lorrha-Dorrha club man has been a key part of Tipp's resurgence under Liam Sheedy this season, as the Premier swept through the Munster Championship with four wins from four to set up a final showdown with the Treaty.

However, while Tipp are now favourites for the All-Ireland, Maher will play no further part in the quest for what would be his third All-Ireland triumph.

Maher has been key to the Premier's run in Munster this season

Tipperary GAA confirmed the news on Tuesday morning: "Following a late Monday evening scan the injury news for Patrick Maher has confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament."

Meanwhile, Holycross star Cathal Barrett was also forced ashore in Thurles on Sunday, and an update on his progress will be issued in due course.

