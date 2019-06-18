Niall Corcoran: Conal Keaney is showing age is just a number with Dublin showings

At 36, Conal Keaney is still delivering match-winning performances for Dublin

Dublin's win over Galway on Saturday night was a long time coming, in the minds of the capital's hurling fraternity.

So often rated as contenders in recent years, the Sky Blues finally landed a knockout blow in Parnell Park, sending the 2017 All-Ireland champions hurtling to the canvas.

Galway native Niall Corcoran, who enjoyed a long and successful intercounty career in the blue of Dublin, was a spectator in Donnycarney. He may find himself plotting their downfall in his backroom team role with Laois should the O'Moore County win the Joe McDonagh Cup in the coming weeks.

However, despite his Galway roots (he's a Meelick-Eyrecourt club mate of Tribe selector Noel Larkin) and his current coaching role, he was beaming with pride on Saturday night as the Sky Blues delivered their biggest result in six years.

"It was a brilliant win for Dublin," he told Sky Sports. "You could see how much it meant to the players and supporters. Dublin hurling hadn't seen those scenes in a while.

"I played with those Dublin players, I'm always shouting for Dublin."

"You have to give huge credit to Mattie Kenny and the players. You could see real hunger on Saturday night." Corcoran was impressed with his former side's resolve

Corcoran spent many a year in blue soldiering with some of the veterans in the current group, none more-so than Conal Keaney.

The Ballyboden star won widespread plaudits for his showing, as he set the tempo right from the off and chipped in with three points.

"He was the best player on view on Saturday night," Corcoran said of Keaney. "He gave Dublin an outlet from the puck-outs. They had to move Gearoid McInerney off him, such was his dominance in the air!

"But not only that, his work-rate all over the pitch, he got three points from play. He's been playing for 18 years at that level. But the appetite is still there, you could see what it meant to him at full-time.

"He's such a leader in that team, he brings such a physical presence up there in the forwards.

"For him to do what he did on Saturday night, at 36 years of age, it shows age is just a number! It's all about your appetite and your hunger for it. It's clear that's still there in him."

While Keaney spent periods away from the senior set-up in recent years, the Kilmacud Crokes club man thinks he was always going to jump at the opportunity to return:

"I guess he feels there's unfinished business with Dublin. You can see he's in phenomenal shape. He's always been a guy who looks after himself anyway. It probably wouldn't have taken that much to get back to where he needs to be.

"You obviously can't question his hurling ability. For Dublin, what he brings in terms of leadership is massive."

Mattie Kenny's charges now look ahead to the All-Ireland series with real confidence, and will quietly fancy their chances of reaching a third All-Ireland semi-final this decade.

"I think that they have a huge chance," said Corcoran.

"They have a really good squad of players. For me, it will depend on injuries. Eoghan O'Donnell is a huge player. If he can recover, they have got a great chance.

"They'll be playing against Limerick or Tipperary [in a quarter-final], who are the standout teams this year.

"But I think what Dublin have is a real physicality and edge to the way they're playing. Chris Crummey on Saturday night had Johnny Glynn on the back foot!

"They ran Limerick close in a league semi-final, so I think they've every chance, being honest. It depends on if they can avoid injuries to key players. You'd give them every chance to get to the semi-final."

