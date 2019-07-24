Westmeath GAA confirm hurling manager Joe Quaid's departure

Joe Quaid took charge ahead of the 2019 season

Westmeath GAA have announced Joe Quaid will not guide their senior hurlers into 2020.

The Limerick native assumed the role at the start of this year, and enjoyed early success winning both Kehoe Cup and National League Division 2A titles.

The Lake County reached the final of the Joe McDonagh Cup, losing to Laois before a heavy defeat to Cork in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

Quaid celebrates the Leinster county's promotion to Division 1 of the league earlier this year

However, despite the relatively successful season, Westmeath will not be continuing with the ex-Kildare boss.

"Cumann Luthchleas Gael Iarmhí wish to confirm that we will not be renewing our association with Joe Quaid as Westmeath senior hurling manager for the forthcoming season," read a statement on Wednesday evening.

"We would like to thank Joe for his massive commitment to our team this year and acknowledge the progress we made in winning the NHL Division 2A title. Westmeath also enjoyed a wonderful Joe McDonagh Cup campaign, reaching the final where we lost to Laois. Earlier in the season Westmeath captured the Keogh Cup title.

"Cumann Luthchleas Gael Iarmhí would also like to acknowledge the contribution of Joe Quaid's backroom team and thank them for their work during the year. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Joe Quaid and all his management the very best in the future."

