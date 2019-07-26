Wexford vs Tipperary: Five clashes which shaped the rivalry

Davy Fitzgerald has history against Tipperary

Ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final between Wexford and Tipperary, we remember five clashes which shaped their rivalry.

Wexford 5-8 Tipperary 3-12 (1968 All-Ireland final)

The story goes that Tipperary players joked at half-time, pondering if All-Ireland finals had ever been won so easily. The Premier led 1-11 to 0-3 approaching the break, and a late Jack Berry goal to pull the deficit back to eight points already seemed like a consolation, as Tipp hunted for their fifth All-Ireland triumph of the decade.

However, the Model County mounted one of the great comebacks, to scoop a famous minor-senior double on the day. Goals from Berry, Tony Doran and Paul Lynch saw the Yellowbellies seize control of the match, and indeed it was the Premier's two late goals that proved to be mere consolations, in what was a dramatic turnaround.

Wexford avenged their All-Ireland final defeat from four years earlier

Wexford 1-16 Tipperary 3-10 (2001 All-Ireland semi-final)

National League and Munster champions Tipperary came to Croke Park brimming with confidence, aiming to reach their first decider in four years.

Despite losing John Leahy to injury earlier that summer, Nicky English had unearthed two real talents in the forwards - Eoin Kelly and Lar Corbett who would prove to lead the side for over a decade.

However, Tony Dempsey's Wexford side were coming in under the radar as they hoped to spring a surprise.

Two goals from Larry O'Gorman put the Model County right in contention, and although Tipp led down the home straight, a late point from Mitch Jordan ensured the Leinster outfit wouldn't go home empty handed.

The sides couldn't be separated after 70 minutes

Tipperary 3-12 Wexford 0-10 (2001 All-Ireland semi-final replay)

Six days later, the sides returned to Jones' Road for the replay, and the Munster side made no mistake on the second time of asking as they ran out 11-point winners, thanks to a goal from John Carroll and two from Eugene O'Neill.

However, a red card for Brian O'Meara ruled him out of the ensuing All-Ireland final with Galway, as Wexford finished with 13 men.

Nonetheless, the Premier proceeded to win their first Liam MacCarthy triumph since 1991.

Brian O'Meara and Liam Dunne were given their marching orders

Wexford 3-10 Tipperary 1-14 (2007 All-Ireland quarter-final)

Babs Keating's second coming as Tipp manager isn't as fondly remembered as his 'famine'-ending first stint. The two-time All-Ireland winning boss dropped Brendan Cummins and Eoin Kelly for the All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Wexford, having come through the qualifiers.

The Yellowbellies came into the tie as underdogs, and Tipp led by two points in the late stages. However, the Model County were awarded a late free, and after Eamonn Corcoran put the Wexford free-taker off, referee James McGrath brought it in, straight in front of the goals.

Goalkeeper Damien Fitzhenry made his way up towards the Canal End goal to take the free, and buried it past Tipp net-minder Gerry Kennedy and a host of defenders in the Tipp goal, and John Meyler's side held out for a famous victory.

Fitzhenry celebrates with John Meyler at full-time

Tipperary 5-18 Wexford 1-19 (2017 National League semi-final)

Reigning All-Ireland champions looked unstoppable for large periods of the springtime in 2017. Michael Ryan's charges had finished atop Division 1A, and were heavily fancied to overcome a resurgent Wexford side under the stewardship of Davy Fitzgerald.

A brace of goals from both Noel and John McGrath set the Premier on their way to an 11-point victory, but the match will be remembered for the on-field actions of Fitzgerald.

The Clare native, incensed about a refereeing decision, stormed onto the pitch and confronted Jason Forde. Both the Clare native and the Silvermines man were handed suspensions off the back of the incident.

Davy Fitzgerald became involved from the sideline

