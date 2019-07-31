Next Cork hurling manager: Contenders to replace John Meyler

There are no shortage of high-profile potential candidates

Following the news that John Meyler has resigned as manager of the Cork senior hurlers, we look at seven potential replacements.

Denis Ring

The current U20 boss has worked with the majority of the young stars in the county, and is perhaps the early front-runner for the role.

Ring has vast experience coaching the county's underage teams, with success at club and schools level too.

Despite losing last week's Munster final to Tipperary, should Ring guide Cork to the All-Ireland title at the grade, his credentials will be further strengthened.

Ring led Cork to the Munster U21 title in 2018

Donal Óg Cusack

The former Rebel goalkeeper has been critical of the Cork County Board in that past, and has questioned the structures when speaking in the media.

However, in the meantime he has been building his managerial CV, featuring as a selector under Davy Fitzgerald in Clare.

He may jump at the opportunity should he be offered a chance to lead his native county.

Whether or not he is a fit at this time, he will likely be heavily linked with the role in the coming weeks.

Cusack worked with Davy Fitz in Clare

Diarmuid O'Sullivan

'The Rock' has been garnering managerial experience at club level, and was a selector under Kieran Kingston in 2016 and 2017.

Following Kingston's departure, the former full-back ruled himself out of the running for the role which was eventually filled by Meyler, after describing it as 'the most prestigious job in hurling'.

The Cloyne clubman released a statement in 2017 saying "it is not my intention to put my name forward at this time".

Could his time come in 2020?

Diarmuid O'Sullivan helped Cork to the Munster title in 2017

Ger Cunningham

Senior intercounty management didn't quite work out for the former goalkeeper after he succeeded Anthony Daly in Dublin. The St Finbarr's man was at the helm in the capital for three seasons, the highlight being a 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final appearance after a dramatic qualifier win over Limerick.

Nonetheless, he is still well regarded in Cork hurling circles, having enjoyed success with UCC at third level, and was a selector under Jimmy Barry-Murphy when the Rebels reached the All-Ireland final in 2013.

Cunningham's time with Dublin ended after a heavy qualifier defeat to Tipperary in 2017

Ben O'Connor

The three-time All-Ireland winner doesn't have a wealth of experience in management, but has tasted success since taking to the sideline. The Newtownshandrum man guided Charleville all the way to the All-Ireland intermediate club final last February, where they eventually lost to Oranmore-Maree.

A popular figure within the Munster county, could he be a surprise contender to land the top job?

O'Connor brought Charleville all the way to Croke Park

Pat Ryan

Ryan won two county titles with Sarsfields, before joining the intercounty set-up. Ryan worked alongside Kieran Kingston in the Munster-winning run in 2017, and like fellow selector O'Sullivan, ruled himself out of the top job at the end of that year. He was also previously linked with the position when JBM stepped away in 2015.

In 2017, he cited family and work commitments when distancing himself from the role.

Could he be tempted to return to the fold?

Pat Ryan is vastly experienced

Derek McGrath

It's improbable that Cork will look outside the county, having never made an external appointment.

In the aftermath of the defeat to Kilkenny this summer, Brian Corcoran suggested there are no ready-made replacements for Meyler within the county.

In the unlikely event that the Rebel County were to look further afield, McGrath is a manager who is currently available, and has indicated since stepping down as Waterford boss that he may return to intercounty management.

Derek McGrath stepped away from the Déise in 2018

