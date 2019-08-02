Waterford hurling manager Paraic Fanning steps down

Waterford GAA announced Fanning will not continue into 2020

Waterford hurling manager Paraic Fanning has stepped down after just one season in charge.

The Déise supremo succeeded Derek McGrath at the end of 2018. While the county enjoyed a successful National League campaign in which they reached the Division 1 final, they failed to back it up in the Munster Championship.

A narrow defeat at home to Clare was followed by comprehensive losses to Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

A statement was released on Friday evening and read: "Waterford GAA wish to announce that Paraic Fanning has today informed the executive that he has stepped down from the position as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team with immediate effect along with his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney.

The Déise haven't won a championship game since 2017

"All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Paraic, James and Pa for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the Allianz League Final.

"Waterford GAA would like to wish Paraic, James and Pa every success in their future endeavours.

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior hurling team management."

Fanning cited 'personal reasons' for his decision.

"This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead. In reflecting on the disappointment of the Championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons," he explained.

"I wish all involved every success and I look forward to supporting all our teams for many years to come.

"The process of appointing my replacement must now begin and I do hope the board can find a suitable successor who can implement the changes necessary to ensure Waterford are successful for many years to come."

Meanwhile, Wexford GAA have announced that former Kerry star Paul Galvin has been nominated to take over as manager of their senior footballers.

