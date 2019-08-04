Camogie: Galway and Tipperary through to All-Ireland semi-finals

Galway will face Cork in the semi-final

Galway and Tipperary are through to the All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals, after wins over Waterford and Limerick respectively.

Camogie semi-final line-up Kilkenny vs Tipperary Cork vs Galway

Galway 2-16 Waterford 2-8

Galway qualified for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final after surviving the severest of stress tests from a vibrant Waterford at Semple Stadium.

The Déise have been pinpointed as a coming force but are clearly impatient and not willing to wait, as they went toe-to-toe with the league champions before wilting late on.

They led by 2-7 to 1-6 at the conclusion of an exhilarating first half, and forced Sarah Healy into two tremendous saves within four minutes of the restart.

Healy was equal to Niamh Rockett's shot and then made a stupendous save from Annie Fitzgerald's hand pass, though Beth Carton, who was terrific in a midfield role, pointed from the resultant 45.

Waterford would rue those missed opportunities though and remarkably, they failed to score again.

Cathal Murray will be worried by the problems Waterford caused but the manner in which they asserted themselves in the second half to put down the threatened revolution and foil what would have been one of the shocks of the modern era in the All-Ireland Championship was pleasing.

The Waterford defence, that had been so good for 40 minutes or so, began to creak under increasing pressure and Carrie Dolan capitalised on the many opportunities presented to her, finishing off with 10 points from frees.

Niamh Kilkenny had been anonymous in the opening period but showed all her class and leadership when Galway needed it, bringing the teams level and then with 10 minutes left, giving them the lead for the first time since Carton replied to Aoife Donohue's opening goal after 16 seconds with a green flag from a penalty two minutes later, after the De La Salle All-Star had been fouled by Heather Cooney.

In the end, Galway had too much in the tank as they ran out eight-point winners.

Tipperary 1-10 Limerick 1-5

Tipperary's experience of knockout Camogie showed as they ground out victory over the Treaty.

Cáit Devane shot seven points from placed balls, five in the second half, and Niamh Lillis's side had built up enough of a lead to see out the game despite the sending off of an unlucky Ereena Fryday in the 52nd minute.

Fryday was shown a second yellow card by Ray Kelly when attempting to double on a sliotar in the air. She was completely unaware as Karen O'Leary nipped in on her blindside to intercept and receive a glancing blow for her bravery.

There was no hint that Limerick would reel in the deficit as they ran out of ideas in the second half however, though Declan Nash's troops never stopped battling on their first appearance in the knockout stages for 14 years.

It all looked so good for the Shannonsiders early on, with Niamh Mulcahy on fire. While the normally-reliable freetaker had an off day from set shots, she was a constant threat from play until Grace O'Toole dropped deep to help chaperone the Limerick centre-forward, a move that also allowed Karen Kennedy to thunder into the fray.

Limerick were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute, after Dearbhla Egan was unceremoniously brought down by Julieanne Bourke but Mulcahy's low drive was well saved by Caoimhe Bourke.

The Tipp goalie had to be brave to deny Rebecca Delee soon after but Caoimhe Costelloe landed the first of two exceptional points following a clever switch of direction by the eye-catching Niamh Ryan.

Orla O'Dwyer was back from a hamstring injury and getting on plenty of possession but Tipperary were unable to get Cáit Devane or Megan Ryan into the game, while the Limerick workrate was monumental, as evidenced by tremendous blocks by Mulcahy and Sarah Carey.

Limerick were not getting scores to reflect their dominance however and they had already conceded an equalising free by Devane when giving up a calamitous goal in the 18th minute.

The industrious Niamh Treacy shot for point but didn't get the desired purchase on her shot. O'Neill attempted to bat clear rather than catch but got it wrong and the sliotar dropped over the line.

However, Limerick responded with a goal to trail by just one at the break, 1-4 to 1-3.

Mulcahy quickly drew Limerick level after half-time but O'Dwyer was leading the way at the other end of the field and with Limerick beginning to concede frees, Devane capitalised, regardless of angle or distance.

Tipp struck the next five points to put the tie to bed, Devane slotting four of them and O'Dwyer a neat score.

Costelloe scored a beauty from tight to the sideline but a brilliant catch by O'Dwyer set up a score for Miriam Campion and there was no way back for Limerick.