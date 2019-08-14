Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan aiming to continue hot streak

Seamus Callanan celebrates his goal during the semi-final win over Wexford

Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan is looking for team honours rather than personal records, but would gladly take another goal.

Seven matches, seven goals. It is been quite the summer for Callanan thus far. The Drom-Inch man has rattled the net in each of Tipperary's championship matches in 2019.

However, ahead of the big one against Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon, the Premier captain isn't looking for individual hauls as long as his team prevails.

"It would just be nice to get a goal. It's not about leader-boards or anything like that, it's a goal for Tipperary," he said. "If the goal chance doesn't arise, that's fine with me too.

"I'm not out there to break any records, I'm just out there to contribute as best as I can for Tipperary, and that's it."

Whether or not he is going out with the specific aim of breaking new ground, the records are tumbling.

His goal against Clare in the Munster Championship ensured he became Tipp's all-time top goal-scorer in the championship.

Having overtaken Christy Ring and DJ Carey in the all-time goal-scoring charts as he sits on 34, he could pass Eddie Keher on Sunday afternoon. The Kilkenny legend amassed 35. Nonetheless, Nicky Rackard's record of 59 looks untouchable for the time being.

Although another green flag would be a bonus on Sunday - the main statistic Callanan is chasing his number of All-Ireland titles, which currently stands at two.

In 2016, he put in an inspired display in the decider, scoring 0-13, 0-9 of which came from play. A repeat of three years ago would suit him down to the ground, even if it means an end to his goal-scoring run.

Tipp captain Callanan isn't hunting personal accolades

Ahead of his seventh All-Ireland final against the Cats on Sunday, the rampant forward is under no illusions as to the scale of the task at hand.

"Everyone is aware that when you're playing Kilkenny, you really have to get yourself to a level that you were never at before to be even competitive," he said. "I think it's more 'let's go out and win for our group' rather than 'let's go out and beat Kilkenny'.

"We have a really dedicated group and I would just love to see them achieve.

"I'd love to see us all achieve. We've put a lot of work into it and I'm sure Kilkenny have done the same.

"We'll just concentrate now, get our preparation right and try to get up to the level that Kilkenny have been at the last few games. I'd love to see us fulfil our potential and hopefully get there."

Callanan enjoyed a dream performance in the 2016 decider

Now a senior member of the squad, the three-time All-Star is aiming to realise the ultimate dream yet again, alongside a group of teammates who have been through thick and thin together.

"The likes of Michael Cahill, Padraic Maher and these guys, U12 championship, we were all the same age group. We would have met every back then and even in schools matches, primary school and that, " he added. "We would have been on underage panels together as well.

"There's a huge friendship there. I'm sure that's probably in most inter-county panels, there's usually a group of guys that have been together from underage all the way up along.

"It's a fair journey. It's great and there's great friendships out of it apart from hurling. It's brilliant.

"We've been through it all together. We've won and we've lost. You've had hard years and that but the bond always gets stronger and stronger.

"The more time you spend with people the stronger it is."

Another three-pointer on Sunday would cap off a remarkable personal season for Callanan, but another All-Ireland alongside those with whom he has soldiered for the entire decade is the ultimate goal.

