Sky Live: Tipperary vs Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final

The age-old rivals will face off once again for the biggest prize in hurling

Tipperary and Kilkenny are well acquainted in All-Ireland finals in recent years, as they prepare for their seventh decider against each other in the last ten years.

Of those six previous games, there was on draw, three wins for Kilkenny, and two for Tipperary.

Can the Premier County level it up? Or will the Cats get the cream once again?

Talking points

Can Tipperary win a tight game?

Question marks remain over this Premier group as to whether they can see off Kilkenny if it's neck-and-neck on the home straight. While they have enjoyed some significant victories over their neighbours in recent years, there have been far too many games where they were edged by the Cats.

Kilkenny have lost just two of the last 12 National League meetings between the sides - do the Cats have an Indian sign over their great rivals?

When Tipperary were on top form during the Munster Championship in June, Brian Lohan highlighted it as one potential weakness: "Tipp still have a couple of questions to answer...to produce it on the big day, particularly against Kilkenny. They've had good teams on paper, better teams, like those match-ups, but they haven't been able to beat Kilkenny but that can't keep happening."

If it's touch and go with a few minutes left, can Tipperary get over the line?

Eoin Murphy fired the Cats to a dramatic league victory in Thurles earlier this year

Can Kilkenny reproduce their intensity levels?

The fact the win over reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick is being discussed as perhaps Brian Cody's greatest ever victory speaks volumes. The Cats tore into their opposition with a ferocity and intensity rarely seen at senior intercounty hurling.

For the opening exchanges, the Treaty simply had no answer.

Can the Cats hit those levels once again? Every single aspect of their preparations will need to be right in order for them to execute such an impactful opening.

2:30 Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy chats to Sky Sports ahead of the All-Ireland final Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy chats to Sky Sports ahead of the All-Ireland final

Key men

Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

The Drom-Inch man is arguably the form hurler in the country at present. Having scored a goal in each of Tipperary's seven championship games to date this summer, he's certainly the danger man.

Kilkenny have seen that firsthand in recent years, after he scored 0-13 (0-9 from play) in the 2016 decider, and Brian Cody will have been hatching contingency plans in training.

If the Tipp captain cuts loose in a similar fashion to three years ago, the Noresiders will be in trouble.

Seamus Callanan has been in top form

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Fresh from guiding Ballyhale Shamrocks to an All-Ireland club title, Reid returned to the intercounty fray and immediately brought his form into the summer.

The 2015 Hurler of the Year is showing that kind of form once again, as he leads the championship scoring charts with 5-72 in seven matches. In Leinster, his tallies of 2-12 and 2-11 against Dublin and Galway respectively showed how he is capable of taking a game by the scruff of the neck.

Anyone wearing black and amber on Sunday will be hoping he can produce another significant contribution.

What are the experts saying?

"I think Tipp might find a way, just to dig it out." Jamesie O'Connor is giving a tentative nod to the Premier

How can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon.