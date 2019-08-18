Tipperary-Kilkenny: Rampant Tipp beat 14-man Cats

2:21 Highlights of Tipperary's win over Kilkenny Highlights of Tipperary's win over Kilkenny

Tipperary are All-Ireland champions after cruising to a 3-25 to 0-20 win over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

All-Ireland wins have rarely felt so sweet for Tipp. After suffering a 12-point defeat in the Munster final, they have bounced back, and emphatically so.

Nine years after steering his county to a final win over Kilkenny, Liam Sheedy has repeated the feat, as the Premier recovered from a slow start to blitz their great rivals.

After 21 minutes under a downpour of rain, it was all going so swimmingly for Kilkenny. Leading 0-8 to 0-3, they were dominating battles all over the field.

TJ Reid was his usual accurate self from placed balls, as Cats' forwards were drawing frees from the opposition in the right areas.

Having enjoyed a five-point advantage, Brian Cody must have been scratching his head when his side found themselves trailing at half-time, facing an uphill battle given the numerical disadvantage.

The Premier thundered back into the tie thanks to a goal from Niall O'Meara that came somewhat against the run of play, and Tipp clicked into gear. Jason Forde nailed his frees, as John McGrath started having an impact in the forwards.

In the 34th minute, the game was flipped on its head. 2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan charged into Cathal Barrett with a high challenge. After he was given a lecture by referee James Owens, the Danesfort man was horrified to see the Wexford man produce a red card from his pocket. Kilkenny were reduced to 14 men, much to the visible displeasure of Brian Cody.

Noel McGrath tapped over a free to put Tipp ahead at the break, and the men in blue and gold had all the momentum.

Séamus Callanan found himself among the goals once again

Kilkenny needed a quick start to the second-half, but it was Tipp who made the statement.

After a John McGrath shot was parried away, it fell into the path of captain Seamus Callanan who made no mistake, scoring his seventh goal in as many games.

Moments later, they had another. This time the Drom-Inch man turned provider, as he assisted John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer who blasted it past Eoin Murphy.

In a matter of moments, the game seemed over as a contest.

From there, the Premier's obvious firepower began to tell. Messrs Forde, McGrath and O'Dwyer added to the Cats' woes, while young stars Ger Browne, Willie Connors, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris contributed after being sprung from the bench.

Ultimately, they ran out 14-point winners, and few could argue with the winning margin.

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

Attendance: 82,300 (approx)

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-8 (0-4 frees, 0-2 65s), Séamus Callanan 1-2 (0-1 free), John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer 1-2, Niall O'Meara 1-0, John McGrath 0-2, Noel McGrath 0-2 (0-1 free), Willie Connors 0-2, Seamus Kennedy 0-2, Michael Breen 0-1, Ger Browne 0-1, Mark Kehoe 0-1, Jake Morris 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-11 (0-10 frees), John Donnelly 0-3, Billy Ryan 0-2, Pádraig Walsh 0-1, Walter Walsh 0-1, Richie Hogan 0-1, Colin Fennelly 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan

2. Cathal Barrett

3. Barry Heffernan

4. Ronan Maher

5. Brendan Maher

6. Padraic Maher

7. Séamus Kennedy

8. Noel McGrath

9. Michael Breen

10. Dan McCormack

11. John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer

12. Niall O'Meara

13. Jason Forde

14. Seamus Callanan

15. John McGrath

Subs:

Mark Kehoe for Niall O'Meara (52nd minute)

Willie Connors for Dan McCormack (57th minute)

Jake Morris for Jason Forde (60th minute)

Seán O'Brien for Cathal Barrett (61st minute)

Ger Browne for Michael Breen (64th minute)

James Barry for Padraic Maher (67th-68th minute - temporary)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Muprhy

2. Paul Murphy

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Joey Holden

5. Conor Fogarty

6. Padraig Walsh

7. Paddy Deegan

8. Conor Browne

9. Cillian Buckley

10. John Donnelly

11. TJ Reid

12. Walter Walsh

13. Adrian Mullen

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Richie Hogan

Subs:

Billy Ryan for Richie Hogan (17th-19th minute - temporary)

Billy Ryan for Adrian Mullen (38th minute)

Richie Leahy for Cillian Buckley (48th minute)

James Maher for Conor Browne (55th minute)

Conor Delaney for Joey Holden (59th minute)

