Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy says he has a 'special connection' with his players

Liam Sheedy celebrates with Willie Connors and Brendan Maher at full-time

Liam Sheedy is now a two-time All-Ireland winning manager, after returning following a nine-year absence to lead the Premier to the Liam MacCarthy Cup once again.

While there has been a natural turnover in personnel since 2010, some key players have endured throughout the decade.

Padraic Maher, Brendan Maher, Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, Noel McGrath and Séamus Callanan all picked up their third Celtic cross on Sunday, having won their first under the Portroe man nine years ago.

Sheedy feels he has a bond with the group.

"I've worked with a lot of those guys since they were minor in 2006," he said after the 14-point win over the Cats.

2:21 Highlights of Tipperary's win over Kilkenny Highlights of Tipperary's win over Kilkenny

"I had Brendan Maher since he was 16 in North Tipperary.

"So of course they mean a huge amount to me but, I mean, the whole group means an awful lot.

"But I've a special connection with that group that I worked with as minors and seniors in 2010, and they're giving as much to me and to the county today as they were 10 years ago, which is the greatest credit."

He reserved special praise for Tipp captain Séamus Callanan, who scored a goal for an eighth consecutive game.

"He's been superb," Sheedy said of the Drom-Inch man. "To score a goal in every round of this championship, when he's being targeted and he is being marked, I think it is just exceptional.

"The year he's had - he gave the frees to Jason and he took on his own mantle, and I think the journey he's gone with this team, the leadership he's shown because every time he raised the green flag, it's nearly four points because he's such a character within the dressing-room.

"I'm personally delighted for him, I don't know did anyone see that in 2001 he set foot on that pitch and played in the mini games, he went out in 2010 and came off the bench and played a massive, massive role in us winning an All-Ireland title, and here he is today, captaining the team.

"It could not happen to a better guy and what he has given Tipperary over the last number of years, and to me personally, has been phenomenal."

Liam Sheedy has guided Tipp back to the promised land upon his first season back in charge

As for this group, they have now cemented their legacy as a side who have won three All-Ireland titles in one decade, the most the Premier County has won in a ten-year stint since the 1960s.

"That means something to us, that means something because I think this team has had more people saying what they weren't over the last 10 years than what they were," Sheedy smiled.

"When people look back on this decade they'll see a Tipperary team that won.

"We all sat and we honoured the previous captains of teams in Tipperary, but we have a wonderful group of players who have taken to the pitch in this decade and I'm delighted to see that group of players rewarded with another All-Ireland because maybe instead of going back to the '60s all the time, maybe we should talk about this decade.

"Because I think at the moment in this Tipperary squad, we have some of the best players ever to wear that blue and gold jersey and that's what makes me honoured and privileged to get the chance to work with them."

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues for the All-Ireland football final, as Dublin face Kerry at Croke Park.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.