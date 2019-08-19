Hurling team of the year: All-Ireland Championship standout performers

Seamus Callanan capped off a dream year with a powerful final performance

Following the 2019 All-Ireland Championship, we look back at the standout performers.

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

The Glenmore shot-stopper enjoyed another fine year between the sticks for Kilkenny. As the role of the net-minder becomes even more important in the modern game, Murphy has been on the money with his puck-outs and made some impressive saves throughout the campaign.

2. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Ronan Maher had another standout year in the blue and gold jersey, and perhaps saved the best wine until last. His performance in the final against Kilkenny was simply outstanding.

3. Seán Finn (Limerick)

The Limerick star was impeccable at the back for the Treaty, as John Kiely's side captured a first provincial title in six years. Finn was the go-to man if Limerick were looking to stop an opposition forward.

4. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

Coming back from injury hell the previous year, Maher enjoyed an inspired summer campaign, fulfilling any role that Liam Sheedy asked of him. The Borrisoleigh man combined man-marking jobs while also providing the Premier with an attacking platform.

5. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

Released from the fullback role where he hurled in 2018, the Tullaroan man had more license to roam in 2019. The Tullaroan man chipped in with some memorable defensive displays, against Cork and Limerick in particular, but perhaps his standout moment of the year was an individual point, surging from his own half in Wexford Park.

6. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)

Perhaps one of the unsung heroes of Wexford's breakthrough season, O'Hanlon produced some stunning defensive displays across the summer. His man-marking job on TJ Reid in the Leinster round-robin was perhaps his finest display.

7. Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

Maher produced another remarkable summer as he joined a list of Tipperary greats with three All-Ireland medals. The Thurles man was a rock in the Premier defence.

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

The Loughmore-Castleiney star was moved out to midfield this year, and it worked a treat. McGrath was industrious throughout the summer, chipping in with scores while also acting as a link-man.

9. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)

O'Keeffe was the heartbeat of the Wexford team as they secured their first Leinster title since 2004. Bursting around the middle of the park, he was able to significantly contribute on the scoreboard

10. Lee Chin (Wexford)

Chin was central to the Model County's rise, popping up in both defence and attack. The Faythe Harriers club man recovered from an off-day in Salthill to provide some stirring performances, as he helped the side come within a whisker of an All-Ireland final appearance.

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Reid's displays against Galway, Cork and Limerick catapulted him into the conversation for Hurler of the Year. Although he may miss out to Seamus Callanan or Noel McGrath, the Ballyhale man is nonetheless a shoo-in on any team of the year selection.

12. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

The young star enjoyed a breakthrough year. Although it didn't quite work out for him in the final, his showings throughout the summer were enough to indicate that the Cats have unearthed a real gem.

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Limerick didn't manage to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, but nonetheless enjoyed a fruitful year as they picked up the Munster title. Patrickswell man Gillane was their go-to forward throughout, scoring 3-50 across six games.

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Eight games, eight goals. The Drom-Inch star had perhaps his greatest year to date in the blue and gold jersey, as he led by example as captain on the way to a deserved Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph.

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

The Rebels suffered a shock quarter-final exit to Kilkenny, but this was in spite of a remarkable effort from Horgan, who hit 3-10. He carried that form right throughout the summer, as he also lifted his side to an upset win over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

