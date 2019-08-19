GAA Hurling News

Hurling

Brian Barry

All-Ireland champions Tipperary visit Crumlin Children's Hospital

Last Updated: 19/08/19 3:18pm

Holly Carroll, aged 4, and her mother Jessica, from Clonmel, County Tipperary, pose with the Liam MacCarthy Cup
As the All-Ireland title-winning celebrations continue, the Tipperary team paid a visit to Crumlin Children's Hospital with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Monday.

Liam Sheedy's charges won their first All-Ireland since 2016 with a comprehensive 3-25 to 0-20 win over Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of their return to the Premier County for Monday night's homecoming, they took the time to head to Crumlin with the cup, as is tradition for All-Ireland champions.

Sheedy takes a photo of Charlie Aabo, and his son Kian Barnes-Aabo, aged 5, along with the Tipperary players
Tipp players with the staff on the St Johns Ward
James Barry, left, and Se&#225;n O'Brien of Tipperary with Stacey Hughes and her daughter Leila Hughes-McDermott, aged 6 weeks, from Enniscrone, County Sligo
Carla O'Connor aged 10, from Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, is introduced to the Premier players
James Barry and Se&#225;n O'Brien with Liam Tomney
S&#233;amus Callanan and Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum, aged 10, from Portlaoise
