All-Ireland champions Tipperary visit Crumlin Children's Hospital
Last Updated: 19/08/19 3:18pm
As the All-Ireland title-winning celebrations continue, the Tipperary team paid a visit to Crumlin Children's Hospital with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Monday.
Liam Sheedy's charges won their first All-Ireland since 2016 with a comprehensive 3-25 to 0-20 win over Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of their return to the Premier County for Monday night's homecoming, they took the time to head to Crumlin with the cup, as is tradition for All-Ireland champions.