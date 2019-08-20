Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue steps down

Donoghue took charge at the beginning of the 2016 season

Micheál Donoghue has stepped down as Galway hurling manager, after four seasons at the helm.

Donoghue led the county to their first All-Ireland title in 29 years in 2017, as they beat Waterford in the final.

Having taken up the role following the controversial departure of Anthony Cunningham after the 2015 season, he managed to help the Tribesmen over the line in his second as they brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup west of the Shannon.

Donoghue led Galway to the promised land in 2017

2019 ended on a disappointing note, as they failed to qualify from the Leinster Championship after a final-round loss to Dublin at Parnell Park.

The vacant position will be an attractive prospect, given that the county continues to churn out underage talent, after they scooped the last three All-Ireland minor titles.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues for the All-Ireland football final, as Dublin face Kerry at Croke Park.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.