Michael Fennelly set to become Offaly hurling manager

Former Kilkenny star Michael Fennelly is set to take over as manager of Offaly's senior hurlers.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner with the Cats will bring a vast amount of experience to the fold, having also climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand with Ballyhale Shamrocks on St Patrick's Day.

After he retired from intercounty action at the end of the 2017 season, he took his first steps into management with the Kildare footballers in 2019, working under Cian O'Neill as a performance coach.

Fennelly captained Ballyhale Shamrocks to an All-Ireland club title last March

He is set to take the reins in the Faithful County on a two-year term, as they look to build themselves back up after a disastrous 2019 campaign. His backroom team is yet to be confirmed.

Offaly GAA are pleased to announce that the Management Committee are recommending the appointment of Michael Fennelly as Senior Hurling Manager for 2020



We wish Michael the very best over the coming year



Offaly suffered relegation in both league and championship, dropping to the Christy Ring Cup - hurling's third tier for the first time. Kevin Martin was removed as manager mid-season this summer, being replaced by Joachim Kelly, but it could not prevent their demotion as a final-day loss to Kerry sealed their fate.

The primary goal in 2020 will be to win promotion straight back to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

