Galway 3-14 Kilkenny 0-17: Tribeswomen triumph in Camogie final

Ailish O'Reilly of Galway celebrates scoring her side's third goal

Galway are All-Ireland Camogie champions for a third time, after a 3-14 to 0-17 win over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The game was played in front of a record crowd at the Jones' Road venue as 24,730 attended the showpiece game.

The Westerners had not won the title since 2013, and few can question their triumph after they backed up their National League title with the All-Ireland campaign in which they beat both Cork and Kilkenny.

🎉🏟️ Today's attendance for the 2019 @LibertyIRL All-Ireland Senior Championships Finals is an incredible 24,730!!



Our highest EVER attendance for a stand-alone Final!!



Thank you to all who have attended and for supporting our wonderful teams! 👏#GoTogether pic.twitter.com/Ao8gf7p3hj — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) September 8, 2019

The Tribeswomen scored three first-half goals which proved crucial, as a brace from Ailish O'Reilly and a Niamh Hanniffy effort helped them into a 3-7 to 0-10 lead at the break. However, the Cats worked their way back into the tie, and pulled it back to just three points approaching injury time.

However, a late run of Galway points, including an eye-catching effort from Niamh Kilkenny, steered them home as they ran out six-point winners.

More to follow...

The final was played in front of a record crowd at Croke Park

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues for the All-Ireland football final, as Dublin face Kerry at Croke Park.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.