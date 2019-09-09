Kilkenny Camogie manager Ann Downey steps aside following loss to Galway

Ann Downey won 12 All-Irelands with Kilkenny as a player

Kilkenny Camogie manager Ann Downey has stepped aside, in the wake of her third successive All-Ireland final defeat.

Downey led the Cats to All-Ireland glory in 2016, but was unable to repeat the trick.

The Noresiders fell to a six-point loss at the hands of Galway in Croke Park on Sunday, after back-to-back losses to Cork in 2017 and 2018.

She made the announcement in the dressing room following the defeat to the Tribeswomen.

"Ann Downey has decided to step down from her managerial role with the Kilkenny senior camogie team," said Kilkenny Camogie chairperson Sheila Norris in a statement on Monday morning.

"Having done a two-year stint from 2008-2009 and reaching the All Ireland in 2009, she again took over the reins in 2016, bringing the team to claim their first All Ireland in twenty two years in her first year in charge. Three in a row National League Division 1 titles were secured in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well as reaching the All-Ireland final in each of those years and indeed in 2019. We also won three Leinster titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She received the accolade of manager of the year in 2016.

"Kilkenny Camogie is very grateful to Ann for the time and commitment she has given to Camogie over the last four years. Her dedication to her sport and to her county has been second to none and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

