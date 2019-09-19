Clare must plan without Peter Duggan in 2020

Clare will have to operate without Peter Duggan next year

The Clare hurlers have been dealt a blow ahead of their 2020 campaign with the news that star forward Peter Duggan will not be available for selection.

As reported by the Clare Echo, the Clooney-Quin man will be moving to Australia in November for a year.

It comes as a significant setback, given the Banner have been bolstered by Duggan's dead-ball accuracy in recent times, as he scored 0-40 of the side's total tally of 3-73 this summer.

An All-Star in 2018, Duggan was the championship's top scorer that season.

The Banner will be looking to bounce back next season, after an early 2019 exit which saw them eliminated in the Munster Championship.

Duggan led the line for the Munster county

The Banner won two games, against Waterford and Cork, but it was not enough as heavy defeats to Tipperary and Limerick meant they finished behind the Rebels and Treaty on points difference.

The managerial picture in the county is yet to be resolved for 2020. Joint-manager Gerry O'Connor announced his departure, and it remains unclear as to whether or not Donal Moloney will remain in sole command.