Cuala well versed in dogfights as they prepare for another winter odyssey

Cuala know what it takes to prevail in the AIB club championships

Dublin star Seán Moran knows just what a club campaign entails, as Cuala embark on what he hopes will be another winter odyssey to remember.

The clocks have changed. The evenings have drawn in. The ground is softer. Hurling this time of the year is virtually a different sport to its summer counterpart.

It takes a certain appetite for battle for clubs to prevail through the winter months, in the provincial and All-Ireland series.

Cuala have certainly shown they have what it takes. Since their breakthrough county title in 2015, their first Dublin SHC triumph in 21 years, the Dalkey side have played 13 times in the Leinster and All-Ireland series, losing just once.

In that 2-13 to 0-13 provincial final loss to Oulart the Ballagh four years ago, Cuala were out-manoeuvred in Netwatch Cullen Park, but in many ways, it moulded them. In fact, it was the last championship match they would lose for almost three years, as they claimed back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

On Sunday, they return to the Carlow venue, as they hope to bring the Tommy Moore Cup back to the 'Borough' for the third time in four years. St Mullin's provide the opposition, but the South Dubliners will be confident they have what it takes to out-muscle teams in winter arm wrestles.

"The game is a bit slower, the ball doesn't move as quickly. There's a lot more work, a lot more running, a lot more tackling," Cuala star Moran said of winter hurling.

"It's tough. It's a tough style of hurling to play, but it's part and parcel of it. We're used to it, you have to be able to play in all types of conditions.

"I do enjoy it. You enjoy new challenges when they come around. You enjoy the summer months and the bright evenings, but you like taking the challenges of winter as well, with the conditions it poses.

"It's good to be able to draw on previous experience, of being in tough matches, being in All-Ireland finals, tough Leinster matches. It's good to have that experience that we know we can drawn on, coming into the last 10 minutes of a match, when it's really close, we know we've been there before. It's a huge advantage for us."

Following their second successive All-Ireland title in 2017-18, they eventually became unstuck by Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin semi-final last season. A change of manager followed, as Mattie Kenny departed for the intercounty scene, but they have emphatically bounced back, looking rejuvenated under Willie Maher.

Cuala are back on the glory trail, after another county title

"It was tough," Moran said of their 2018 loss to neighbours Kilmacud. "When you know what you've achieved, that you have the bar set so high, when you don't get there, it was tough, it was a really tough day. But that's just the nature of it.

"This year with Willie coming in, he's an exceptional manager. He was able to pick up where we had left off two years ago. He was able to put the structures in place and get us back performing well.

"The players, we all bought into what he was trying to achieve with us. We had the same goal from the start of the year that he had.

"He's a great manager."

The Dalkey club stormed to a fourth Dublin title in five seasons, with impressive wins over Kilmacud, St Vincent's and St Brigid's

Cuala now brace themselves for their first game outside Dublin since the epic All-Ireland final replay win over Na Piarsaigh in March 2018.

Sunday sees them travel to Carlow for a showdown with St Mullin's, a side they beat in Leinster three years ago. They will be hoping it yields a similar result, as they followed that win with maiden Leinster and All-Ireland titles.

"You have to recover after the games, and you don't want to be training like mad for two weeks," noted the 26-year-old. "But you have to come down off your county championship, refocus and get back on the training pitch and get back to basics really. It's just every two weeks if you keep winning. You get back into a routine of training and building up for matches and recovering.

"We've had some great success and great memories in this competition. We're just delighted to be back in this position and hopefully have some more success in it."