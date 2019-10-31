Brian Lohan ratified as new Clare hurling manager

Brian Lohan previously managed UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup

Brian Lohan has been ratified as manager of the Clare senior hurlers for two years, with potential for a third.

The process was drawn out in recent months since the decision of joint-manager Gerry O'Connor to step aside, and subsequently Donal Moloney followed suit.

Eventually, Lohan and Louis Mulqueen were announced as the two nominees, before the latter withdrew his name.

On Thursday evening, the news was confirmed the former full-back will take the reins.

Brian Lohan has been appointed Clare Senior Hurling Manager for 2 years with an option of 3rd year, following a review at the end of the 2nd year.

The two-time All-Ireland winner with the Banner will prove a popular choice within the county, with members of the squad already giving him their backing.

"He's been there as a player and a manager," Podge Collins told Sky Sports on Saturday. "He's done it with UL. He was in our own club Cratloe and he was very good to have around.

"[He's] obviously a legend in Clare and everyone is very familiar with him.

"Hard to find a better man for the job"

Clare will be hoping to bounce back after what was a disappointing 2019 season, which saw them exit the Munster Championship after heavy losses to Tipperary and Limerick.