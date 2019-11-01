Champion 15 named for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups

Jack Regan helped Meath to a Christy Ring Cup triumph

The standout 15 of the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups for 2019 have been announced, with nine counties represented.

The Player of the Year award winners for the three competitions, as well as they Joe McDonagh Cup have also been confirmed.

Paddy Purcell of Laois (McDonagh Cup), Meath's Jack Regan (Ring Cup), Keith Raymond of Sligo (Rackard Cup) and Lancashire's Ronan Crowley (Meagher Cup) are all singled out for personal accolades on the back of excellent campaigns.

Paddy Purcell is recognised for his role in Laois' historic campaign, which culminated in an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance

"Tonight's event is the big awards night in the GAA's intercounty calendar and I laud the contribution of all of the players who competed in our championships this year, but especially those who set the standard and who will be honoured this evening," said GAA president John Horan.

"The players on the Champions 15 shortlist led the way and the respective roles they played in their counties' campaigns is one of the stand-out features about the tiered approach we have to our hurling competitions."

Champion 15 Team 2019

1. Simon Doherty (Armagh) - Nicky Rackard Cup

2. Caolan Taggart (Down) - Christy Ring Cup

3. Keith Keoghan (Meath) - Christy Ring Cup

4. Enda Moreton (Leitrim) - Lory Meagher Cup

5. James Weir (Sligo) - Nicky Rackard Cup

6. James Glancy (Leitrim) - Lory Meagher Cup

7. John Henderson (Wicklow) - Christy Ring Cup

8. Keith Raymond (Sligo) - Nicky Rackard Cup

9. Sean Geraghty (Meath) - Christy Ring Cup

10. Jack Regan (Meath) - Christy Ring Cup

11. Gerard O'Kelly Lynch (Sligo) - Nicky Rackard Cup

12. Damian Casey (Tyrone) - Nicky Rackard Cup

13. Dáithi Sands (Down) - Christy Ring Cup

14. Ronan Crowley (Lancashire) - Lory Meagher Cup

15. Sé McGuigan (Derry) - Christy Ring Cup

The 15 hurlers will be honoured at Friday's All-Star banquet in Dublin, along with the 2019 All-Star teams in hurling and football.

The Hurler of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards will also be announced.