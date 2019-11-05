Martin Comerford joins Kilkenny backroom team

Martin Comerford celebrates the 2009 All-Ireland final win over Tipperary with Brian Cody

Kilkenny GAA have ratified Martin Comerford as a selector for their senior hurlers for 2020.

The O'Loughlin Gaels club man enjoyed a remarkable playing career with the county, winning six All-Ireland titles.

Comerford was one of Brian Cody's trusted lieutenants during his time in the black and amber jersey. He made an impact frequently throughout his career, famously swinging the 2009 All-Ireland final after being introduced as a substitute.

Since his intercounty retirement in 2011, Comerford moved into management and recently worked with the Meath hurlers as a selector.

Comerford was a selector with the Royals

He now joins Cody's new-look backroom team, which features Comerford's former teammates, James McGarry and DJ Carey. There has been a turnover in Cody's coaching ticket during the off-season, with Mick Dempsey and Derek Lyng moving aside.

The Cats will be looking to build on what was a promising 2019 season, which ultimately ended in disappointment in the All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.