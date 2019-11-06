Richie Hogan's red card ban from All-Ireland final upheld

Richie Hogan was shown a red card in the All-Ireland final

Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan has seen the ban for his red card in the All-Ireland final upheld.

The Danesfort man was given his marching orders late in the first half of August's decider for a high challenge on Tipperary's Cathal Barrett.

With their numerical advantage, the Premier pushed on after the break to secure an ultimately facile WW win.

Hogan was deemed to have hit Barrett high

In the aftermath of the defeat, Hogan protested his innocence.

"In my opinion, there was absolutely no way it was a sending-off," he said at the time.

"Any talk about an elbow there is absolutely crazy. My elbow does not connect with him at all. My shoulder absolutely does.

"They spoke about your arm not being down by your side. This is not Irish dancing."

On Monday evening, the CCCC held a hearing at the request of the 2014 Hurler of the Year, and elected to uphold a one-game ban, for the same code and level - meaning he will miss the Cats' opening 2020 National League game.