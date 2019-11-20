Ballygunner's Shane O'Sullivan hoping for a downpour after ending Munster drought

Shane O'Sullivan has been down this road before with Ballygunner

After several near misses before Ballygunner finally got over the line in 2018, many were wondering if provincial glory was ever going to be achieved by the current crop.

But on Sunday afternoon, the Waterford city club are aiming to defend their AIB Munster club title.

Ballygunner had last won the Munster Championship in 2001. In the 17 years that followed, they had picked up eight county titles without adding a provincial triumph until they eventually overcame Na Piarsaigh of Limerick in November 2018.

"This time actually 24 months ago, winning a Munster, that's when I was really wondering would it ever happen," recounted Shane O'Sullivan, casting his mind back to the 2017 final defeat to the Treaty side.

"I remember being interviewed after the game and speaking on the pitch and I did think it would happen but maybe not in my time. We've a lot of youngsters coming through and I thought they might [not] break through in time. I didn't realise it was going to be so quick."

Fortune can turn quickly, and suddenly they find themselves entering another final, overwhelming favourites to retain their title against Borris-Ileagh.

"It was 17 years since we were there and hadn't won one until last year," O'Sullivan continued. "We just really relish these opportunities to go with your community to a final. That's where every club player wants to be and we're there on Sunday so we're looking forward to it."

They underlined their credentials with an eight-point win over a fancied Patrickswell side

Ballygunner can take confidence from getting the monkey off their back.

"Having done it, it's not such a hoodoo for all the world," the ex-Waterford star noted.

"Because we've played a number of years and lost, so having broken through it's definitely not that far a distance, the thing that you always aspired to do but could never do.

"Still, the challenge is going to be the same. Even higher, because there's an expectation around it too this time."

Although the recently-crowned Tipperary champs are coming in relatively under the radar, given they just picked up their first county title in 33 years, the Déise club aren't taking their opponents lightly.

"They're a formidable side," O'Sullivan cautioned.

"They've nearly an All-Ireland senior inter-county winner in every line. You have Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack, Conor Kenny, then you have young [James 'JD'] Devaney in the full-forward line who's the grandson of one of the greatest players to ever play the game (Liam Devaney).

"So we're under no illusions that they're not an unknown to us. And anyone in Tipp who has watched them, I'm sure they're not an unknown.

"And to beat Glen Rovers so convincingly, one of the power-houses of Munster hurling for generations, they're definitely not unknown."

Brendan Maher and Borris-Ileigh are aiming to overcome Tipperary clubs' poor record in Munster - the Premier County has produced just one winner in the previous 11 seasons

While Ballygunner did end their drought in Munster last season, they fell at the subsequent hurdle with an All-Ireland semi-final loss to Ballyhale Shamrocks. Despite the disappointment, they have taken learnings from the defeat.

"Over Christmas, we were training very hard and looking back, maybe we could have trained less," O'Sullivan reflected.

O'Sullivan bows dejected after February's All-Ireland semi-final defeat

"It took us as long as the break was until we got back into competitive championship hurling, because you refocus then: 'we need to beat this team, we need to try and beat this team'.

"But when you have a period of time after when you don't train, you're thinking of the 'shoulda, coulda wouldas'. But then it just flicks and you're back focusing on something else."

But after a sixth consecutive Waterford title and a Munster title in the bag, the city club are gunning to join the greats of the club game.

"You only have one opportunity at this and if you don't take it it's gone forever."

They're three steps away from the ultimate glory, but they know better than anyone the heartache that can come with provincial finals, and will be focused only on the task at hand when they head to Páirc Uí Rinn this Sunday.