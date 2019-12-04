Camogie Association announce trial rules for National League

Camogie looks to be set for a make-over

The Camogie Association has announced several trial playing rules which will be introduced in the 2020 National League, with a view for them to be voted upon at the 2021 Annual Congress.

The process to establish the trial rules was taken in April, with the Rules Revision Working Group gathering feedback before ultimately getting them rubber-stamped.

The Camogie Association's Ard Chomhairle met to ratify the rules for the 2020 league, which include areas of contact, persistent fouling and taking frees straight from your hand provided it's in your own half.

This came off the back of high profile players calling for change, opining that the sport was suffering as a spectacle.

The six areas that these Trial Playing Rules will cover are:

Contact

"A player may now use minimal contact on an opponent's body from side-on, once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the ball."

Persistent Fouling

"A player who is now deemed to be persistently fouling another player (two deliberate fouls) will be given a "tick" by the referee. If that player commits one more foul, it will merit a yellow card."

Quick Puck-out

"The referee will now blow the whistle once only, to signal a wide/score and from that moment the sliotar is back in play and the goalkeeper is free to restart the game via a puck-out from the correct position."

Free from the hand

"A player will now have the option to take a free from their hand if they are fouled inside her own 45-metre line. Only the player that is fouled can take the free from the hand and it is an indirect free."

Dropping the Hurley and Hand-pass Goal

"Players will now no longer be permitted to drop the hurley intentionally.

"In addition, players may no longer score a goal by hand-passing the sliotar into the net. Players may still score a point by hand-passing the ball over the bar."

Penalty and 20-metre free

"A penalty must be struck from on or outside the 20-metre line but not inside it. In addition, only one defending player may stand on the goal-line during a penalty and shall not move towards the 20m-metre line before the ball has been struck."