Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from intercounty hurling

Philip Mahony has called time on his intercounty career

Waterford GAA have announced the shock news that Philip Mahony has retired from intercounty hurling.

Philip Mahony has tonight announced his retirement from intercounty hurling. Waterford GAA would like to thank Philip for his commitment and dedication to Waterford Hurling over the last number of years. We wish him all the Best for the future. pic.twitter.com/XkvhEJZzPX — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 3, 2020

The 28-year-old was a central figure in the Déise side throughout the last decade, including their run to the All-Ireland final in 2017.

The Ballygunner contingent had returned later to the county set-up, following their run to the Munster club final which they lost to Borris-Ileagh in November. However, Mahony will not join his club-mates in returning to the intercounty fold.

Mahony in action during the 2019 National League final

This comes as a blow to manager Liam Cahill, who has already dropped Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan from the panel.

Waterford are looking to bounce back in 2020, after a disappointing two seasons. They have not won a championship match since the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, and Tipp native Cahill was introduced as they look to make an impact in the new season.