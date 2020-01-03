GAA Hurling News

Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from intercounty hurling

Last Updated: 03/01/20 8:33pm

Philip Mahony has called time on his intercounty career
Waterford GAA have announced the shock news that Philip Mahony has retired from intercounty hurling.

The 28-year-old was a central figure in the Déise side throughout the last decade, including their run to the All-Ireland final in 2017.

The Ballygunner contingent had returned later to the county set-up, following their run to the Munster club final which they lost to Borris-Ileagh in November. However, Mahony will not join his club-mates in returning to the intercounty fold.

Mahony in action during the 2019 National League final
This comes as a blow to manager Liam Cahill, who has already dropped Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan from the panel.

Waterford are looking to bounce back in 2020, after a disappointing two seasons. They have not won a championship match since the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, and Tipp native Cahill was introduced as they look to make an impact in the new season.

