Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileagh reach All-Ireland club final

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks gets a shot away despite the attentions of Brian Butler of Ballyhale Shamrocks

Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileagh will meet in the All-Ireland club final at Croke Park in two weeks' time, after semi-final wins over Slaughtneil and St Thomas' respectively.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-24 Slaughtneil 2-19

Reigning All-Ireland champs Ballyhale survived a real scare in Newry, as they saw off a stern Slaughtneil outfit.

A late goal from Colin Fennelly put some gloss on the scoreboard, but the Derry champions were right in the mix deep into injury-time as they chased a green flag of their own to seal victory.

The Ulster winners took the lead early in the match, thanks to a goal from Jerome McGuigan. Although the Kilkenny kingpins worked their way into the ascendancy with Fennelly and TJ Reid keeping the scoreboard ticking over, the underdogs didn't give up.

A Brendan Rogers goal breathed fire into the Slaughtneil challenge, but they eventually ran out of steam as Henry Shefflin's charges reached another final.

Ballyhale will head into the decider as favourites, hunting a record eighth Tommy Moore Cup triumph.

Henry Shefflin's remarkable run at the helm continues

Borris-Ileagh 1-21 St Thomas' 1-14

Borris-Ileagh edged St Thomas' in an arm-wrestle at the Gaelic Grounds. Brendan Maher produced another inspired performance for the Tipperary outfit, as they ran out seven-point winners.

Dan McCormack of Borris-Ileigh in action against Fintan Burke of St Thomas'

Éanna Burke got his side off to the perfect start with an early goal, but the Munster champions came roaring back, and took a two-point lead into half-time.

The Galway side's shooting let them down at crucial periods after the break, as Borris were more efficient in front of goal.

At the death, a late goal from JD Devaney and a wonder-point from Maher with a broken hurl sealed the victory, as the Tipp champs reached their first All-Ireland final in 33 years.