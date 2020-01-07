Laois unable to field Camogie team in 2020

Laois players celebrate their 2015 All-Ireland junior triumph

Laois have announced that they will not be fielding a Camogie team in 2020, due to unavailability of players.

The O'Moore County have enjoyed success in recent years, winning the 2015 All-Ireland Junior Championship with a final win over Roscommon, while they also sealed a Minor B title in 2019.

"Following an executive meeting held on Monday 6th January 2020, it is with great regret that Laois Camogie are not in a position to field an intermediate team for the 2020 competitions due to unavailability of players," read a statement.

"Laois Camogie would sincerely like to thank Kieran Delaney and his management team for their time, commitment and professionalism to date.

"Laois Camogie would also like to acknowledge the players who did commit but unfortunately there wasn't enough to form a panel."

The Leinster side were due to compete in Division 2 of the National League, and in the Intermediate Championship in the coming months.