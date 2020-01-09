Ann Downey appointed manager of Kilkenny club team Ballyragget

Ann Downey takes the reins in Ballyragget

Former Kilkenny Camogie manager Ann Downey is back in management, taking over St Patrick's Ballyragget intermediate hurlers.

The 12-time All-Ireland winner as a player stepped down as the county's Camogie supremo in the wake of their final defeat to Galway in September.

In what is a landmark move, the 2016 All-Ireland winning boss takes over the club's men's team, as they look to win promotion back to the senior ranks in Kilkenny.

The north Kilkenny club won the county intermediate title in 2017, and pushed on to reach the national decider in Croke Park which they eventually lost to Kanturk of Cork. However, their stay in the Nore-side top tier was a brief one, as they suffered relegation from the senior grand in 2019, after a play-off loss to Bennettsbridge.

Downey will be eager to hit the ground running, as St Pat's look to rebound once again in 2020.