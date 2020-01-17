Brian Barry
Galway confirm Padraic Mannion as senior hurling captain for 2020
Galway GAA have confirmed that Padraic Mannion will captain their senior hurlers for 2020.
The Ahascragh Fohenagh club man has been a key member of the Tribesmen since 2015, when he made his debut in the National League against Tipperary.
Since then, he has established himself as one of the country's top half-backs, winning two All-Star awards.
He was nominated for Hurler of the Year in 2018 when the westerners came agonisingly close to defending the Liam MacCarthy Cup, losing the decider to Limerick.
The 26-year-old has been given the nod by incoming boss Shane O'Neill to lead the squad in 2020. They'll be hoping to get the year off to a perfect start on Saturday afternoon, when they face Wexford in the Walsh Cup final.
Meanwhile, Conor Whelan will act as vice-captain.
Galway will be hoping to bounce back from what was a disappointing 2019 campaign, in which they failed to progress from the Leinster Championship group stages, losing to Dublin in the final round of games.