Declan Hannon to continue as Limerick senior hurling captain

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has elected to retain Declan Hannon as the team's captain.

The Adare man led the side to All-Ireland glory in 2018, and also lifted cups in the National League and Munster Championship last year.

Although Cian Lynch skippered the side during the recent Munster Senior League preseason competition, Hannon will take up the mantle once again ahead of Saturday's National League opener away to Tipperary.

2018 Hurler of the Year Lynch will act as vice-captain throughout the year.

The Treaty will be looking to pick up further silverware in the coming months, after 2019 finished on a disappointing note with a shock All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Cork senior hurlers will have to operate without forward Daniel Kearney for the 2020 season, after the Sarsfields club man opted out for the campaign.