Neil McManus says Darren Gleeson's experience is a boost to the Antrim hurlers

Antrim hurler Neil McManus says Darren Gleeson's appointment as manager is a boost to the Saffrons.

Gleeson is one of seven new managers in 2020 for counties involved in the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cups.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper will be hoping to use all his experience to bolster the Ulster side, as they target National League Division 2A and Joe McDonagh titles.

"Darren brings a lot of experience from being a multiple All-Ireland winner with Tipperary, but also bring involved in various coaching set-ups," McManus told Sky Sports.

"Being under the tutelage of Liam Sheedy would do nobody's managerial career any harm.

"I think the real boost is the experience that he has. He's garnered an awful lot of experience through his playing career and probably through coaching through the last two or three years. That's something that hopefully we can avail of."

As the Saffrons prepare for the coming year, they're targeting silverware, but McManus knows just how competitive an environment the Joe McDonagh can be.

"Definitely," he said, when asked if they can win the tournament.

"We were very close to making the final last year, so maybe making the final would be progression this year.

"But I think we have just seen how good that competition is. Obviously nothing spoke louder than Laois winning the competition and going on to beat Dublin in a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final.

"I think if you win that competition, there's certainly an opportunity to cause a shock."

Darren Gleeson will be hoping to bring Antrim back into hurling's top tier

Of course, one of the most pressing issues surrounding Antrim GAA right now is the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The stadium has been closed since 2013, but the return of a devolved government in Northern Ireland has renewed hopes within the GAA community that the project will get the green light.

"Casement Park is the focal point of not only Antrim GAA, but Ulster GAA," noted McManus, stressing the importance of rebuilding the ground.

"In the past six or seven years, there's been a generation of Ulster Gaels who have no affinity probably to even the area of West Belfast because of the closure of Casement Park, and it's something that needs [to get] sorted immediately."

