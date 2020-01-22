William O'Donoghue backs Shane O'Neill to 'rejuvenate' Galway

Shane O'Neill is the first 'outside' manager to take charge of the Tribesmen since John McIntyre

Seconds from defending the All-Ireland title in 2018, Galway suffered a shock early championship exit last year, and enter the 2020 season somewhat away from the limelight.

A managerial change followed last June's defeat to Dublin, as Micheál Donoghue departed with Shane O'Neill taking up the mantle.

While Limerick native O'Neill lacks intercounty experience, he did steer Na Piarsaigh to an All-Ireland title and those who played under him know exactly what he's capable of.

"I think Shane is going to do a fantastic job," said Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurler William O'Donoghue.

"Shane obviously has a fantastic group in that Galway team and I think Shane will bring an awful lot to the set-up. I'm sure he's brought in good people, I'm sure he has a fresh mindset, bring in fresh ideas.

"I'm sure he'll bring a lot of energy to the group, sometimes teams get a kick out of bringing someone new in, he might rejuvenate guys and find more in other guys.

"Shane's a top guy, I've no doubt he'll do good in Galway.

The duo worked together at club level

"I don't know what he's got up his sleeve but I'm sure he's going to try and get the best out of the attributes he has. You've got some fantastic forwards in Galway with an incredible knack to score and I'm sure he's going to be focusing on that end of things.

"I don't know what his intentions are, if I did, I'd tell John Kiely!

"I just wish Shane the best of luck in the journey that he's on. If we end up bumping into Galway, myself and Shane are not going to lose any sleep over anything that happens on a personal level, it'll be very competitive. He's the manager of a team now and that's all it is now."

I don't know what his intentions are, if I did, I'd tell John Kiely! O'Donoghue knows he's not working with O'Neill anymore

The midfielder knows that county set-ups are worlds apart from club operations, and that in itself will bring its own challenges for O'Neill.

"In the club side of things, we all would have known Shane on a one-to-one basis, as people more so than a manager and selector," explained O'Donoghue.

"I'm sure Galway have performance analysts and psychologists and all that so it's not so much Shane putting his arm around a guy, it's probably the steps that Shane can put in place for the whole team to support each other better which I've no doubt he'll do. That's for Galway to be worrying about.

"Shane is very calm, he's very detailed and he gets his message across concisely. I think the day of people being over-passionate and roaring and shouting is probably gone. There's so much going on and there's so much tactical elements to games that managers just have to deliver stuff in short, concise time-frames and that's one of his strong points."

O'Neill will be hoping to bring an upturn in Galway's fortunes

And O'Donoghue knows the Tribesmen won't be far off the required standard in the coming year:

"I think people probably overlooked Galway at the start of the year (2019). They were probably in the top two or three for the All-Ireland going into that last night in the Leinster Championship and because of permutations, they never got out of the group. Everyone just forgot about them. Had they managed to get out of the group that evening, I'm sure a lot of people would have been fancying them to be in an All-Ireland final."