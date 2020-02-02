National Hurling League: Clare hold off Wexford, Limerick beat Galway

The Banner held off a Model fightback

A round-up of Sunday's National Hurling League action, as Clare and Limerick picked up wins.

Division 1

Group A

Limerick continued their perfect start to 2020, after a deserved eight-point win over Galway in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. The reigning league champions pulled clear after the break thanks to a David Dempsey goal, as they ran out 1-19 to 0-15 victors.

Shane O'Neill opted for inexperience in much of his team selection, as the Tribesmen failed to stick with the Treaty in the second half. There was also cause for concern, as Joe Canning was forced off due to injury.

Richie English of Limerick and Brian Concannon of Galway compete for possession

Three first-half goals from Waterford proved the difference as Liam Cahill's men made it two wins from two in Division 1, Group A. The Déise dug deep for a 3-18 to 1-15 victory over Shane O'Brien's charges to move to the top of the table.

Division 1, Group A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Waterford 2 2 0 0 10 4 Limerick 2 2 0 0 10 4 Galway 2 1 0 1 9 2 Cork 2 1 0 1 1 2 Tipperary 2 0 0 2 -4 0 Westmeath 2 0 0 2 -26 0

Group B

Brian Lohan got one over on former team-mate Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford Park, as 14-man Clare held out for a 0-18 to 0-15 win.

John Conlon was shown a straight red card in the first half for a high challenge, as the Munster outfit established a 0-12 to 0-4 lead at the break after playing with a strong wind.

Brian Lohan celebrates at full-time

The Yellowbellies staged a comeback, bringing the margin down to a point at one stage but were unable to find a leveller as Clare triumphed by three.

Elsewhere, there were comfortable wins for Kilkenny and Dublin over Carlow and Laois respectively.

The Cats overcame their neighbours 3-21 to 0-9, while the Sky Blues beat the O'Moore County 4-18 to 2-17 at Parnell Park.

Division 1, Group B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 33 4 Clare 2 2 0 0 19 4 Wexford 2 1 0 1 8 2 Dublin 2 1 0 1 -5 2 Laois 2 0 0 2 -18 0 Carlow 2 0 0 2 -37 0

Division 2A

Michael Fennelly's Offaly tasted their first defeat of the 2020 season, going down to Kerry, 2-11 to 0-14.

Meanwhile, Meath held out for a 2-25 to 3-18 over Wicklow, as Antrim recorded a comprehensive triumph against Mayo, 4-19 to 0-7.

Division 2A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 2 2 0 0 33 4 Kerry 2 2 0 0 20 4 Offaly 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Meath 2 1 0 1 2 2 Wicklow 2 0 0 2 -13 0 Mayo 2 0 0 2 -41 0

Division 2B

Down were too strong for Roscommon, coming through 3-23 to 0-11, while Derry won away to London in a high-scoring contest, 4-15 to 2-18.

Division 3

In Division 3A, Armagh beat Monaghan 3-25 to 1-10, Longford edged Louth 1-15 to 1-10 and Donegal overcame Tyrone, 2-23 to 1-15.

Meanwhile, in Division 3B, Cavan beat Fermanagh, 0-17 to 0-12.