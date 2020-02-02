National Hurling League: Clare hold off Wexford, Limerick beat Galway
Last Updated: 02/02/20 4:30pm
A round-up of Sunday's National Hurling League action, as Clare and Limerick picked up wins.
Division 1
Group A
Limerick continued their perfect start to 2020, after a deserved eight-point win over Galway in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. The reigning league champions pulled clear after the break thanks to a David Dempsey goal, as they ran out 1-19 to 0-15 victors.
Shane O'Neill opted for inexperience in much of his team selection, as the Tribesmen failed to stick with the Treaty in the second half. There was also cause for concern, as Joe Canning was forced off due to injury.
Three first-half goals from Waterford proved the difference as Liam Cahill's men made it two wins from two in Division 1, Group A. The Déise dug deep for a 3-18 to 1-15 victory over Shane O'Brien's charges to move to the top of the table.
Division 1, Group A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Waterford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4
|Limerick
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4
|Galway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2
|Cork
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Tipperary
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|0
|Westmeath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-26
|0
Group B
Brian Lohan got one over on former team-mate Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford Park, as 14-man Clare held out for a 0-18 to 0-15 win.
John Conlon was shown a straight red card in the first half for a high challenge, as the Munster outfit established a 0-12 to 0-4 lead at the break after playing with a strong wind.
The Yellowbellies staged a comeback, bringing the margin down to a point at one stage but were unable to find a leveller as Clare triumphed by three.
Elsewhere, there were comfortable wins for Kilkenny and Dublin over Carlow and Laois respectively.
The Cats overcame their neighbours 3-21 to 0-9, while the Sky Blues beat the O'Moore County 4-18 to 2-17 at Parnell Park.
Division 1, Group B table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Kilkenny
|2
|2
|0
|0
|33
|4
|Clare
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4
|Wexford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2
|Dublin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|Laois
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-18
|0
|Carlow
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-37
|0
Division 2A
Michael Fennelly's Offaly tasted their first defeat of the 2020 season, going down to Kerry, 2-11 to 0-14.
Meanwhile, Meath held out for a 2-25 to 3-18 over Wicklow, as Antrim recorded a comprehensive triumph against Mayo, 4-19 to 0-7.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Division 2A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Antrim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|33
|4
|Kerry
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|4
|Offaly
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|Meath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Wicklow
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-13
|0
|Mayo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-41
|0
Division 2B
Down were too strong for Roscommon, coming through 3-23 to 0-11, while Derry won away to London in a high-scoring contest, 4-15 to 2-18.
Division 3
In Division 3A, Armagh beat Monaghan 3-25 to 1-10, Longford edged Louth 1-15 to 1-10 and Donegal overcame Tyrone, 2-23 to 1-15.
Meanwhile, in Division 3B, Cavan beat Fermanagh, 0-17 to 0-12.