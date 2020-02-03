GAA Hurling News

Limerick-Tipperary Camogie result under review

The Munster neighbours faced off on Sunday afternoon
The result of the National Camogie League meeting between Limerick and Tipperary is under review, after the confusion surrounding the full-time score.

The game was played as part of a doubleheader with the Treaty hurlers' win over Galway at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Bill Mullaney's Premier side played with the wind in the first half, but went in at the break level, 0-6 to 1-3. Cáit Devane led the line for Tipp, while Rebecca Delee raised a green flag for the home side.

Many at the game, including the Tipperary camp believed the match to have finished 0-10 to 1-6 in their favour, with the referee marking it as a 0-10 to 1-7 draw.

The issue failed to be fully resolved at the venue. The Camogie Association has since issued a statement, confirming that the result is currently under review with no decision yet made.

Elsewhere in the league, there were opening weekend wins for Galway and Cork.

