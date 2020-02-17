GAA talking points: Wexford dominate Kilkenny rivalry, fixture chaos and Chris Crummey experiment

Wexford overcame Kilkenny, 1-16 to 1-14 on Sunday afternoon

Following the weekend's National League matches, we reflect on the major talking points emanating from the action.

Do Wexford have Kilkenny's number?

Ever since Davy Fitzgerald took charge of the Model County at the start of 2017, they have enjoyed the better of what is a fascinating rivalry with Kilkenny.

Indeed, of the sides' 13 meetings in that time-frame, the Yellowbellies have picked up eight wins and a draw in all competitions.

Nor have Wexford lost to the Cats since June 2018, making it a run of six games without defeat.

Needless to say, a fear of the black and amber jersey is not present in the current Wexford team's psyche, something that likely was a factor for the bulk of Brian Cody's tenure on Nore-side.

The current group clad in purple and gold are enjoying a rare dominance over their greatest rivals, and such recent muscle memory could be valuable when the sides meet again later this year.

Davy Fitzgerald celebrates at full-time

Fixture chaos?

While three top-tier hurling games did survive Storm Dennis, Galway vs Tipperary and Limerick vs Waterford were postponed meaning that the conclusion of the National League campaign is likely to be delayed.

With a congested schedule, Croke Park's fixture-makers could have a headache as they look to avoid infringing upon the April 'club' month.

The final round of group fixtures are set for Sunday March 1, but the outstanding games could mean the subsequent knockout phase ties could be delayed.

Seemingly, the options available right now are to push the final back a week, or use St Patrick's Day (which falls on a Tuesday this year) to stage a round of games.

A number of games were postponed due to the weather

Underdogs ask questions in top tier

Not much has been expected of Laois, Carlow and Westmeath in the top tier this season, with all three sides entering the National League with the primary goal of retaining their Division 1 status.

Thus far, they're yet to pick up a point between them.

However, this past weekend will have offered hope. Carlow stuck with Dublin for large parts of their meeting on Saturday before the Sky Blues pulled clear late on. The same could be said for Laois, who asked stern questions of Clare in tricky conditions.

But perhaps it is Westmeath who will have taken the most positives from the weekend. The Lake County had a point to prove when Cork visited Mullingar, after the Rebels had scored 1-40 when the sides met last summer.

Shane O'Brien's charges put in a far more credible display, with the Lee-siders emerging as four-point victors.

Are these sides benefiting from consistent matches against the top sides?

Cork survived a scare in Mullingar

Will Chris Crummey be re-styled as a forward?

In what was a dour game on Saturday evening, one intriguing experiment came to the fore. Mattie Kenny elected to try Chris Crummey in the forwards, as he looks to get the best out of the Lucan Sarsfields man.

Crummey is no stranger to bursting up the field, with his goal last summer against the Tribesmen a prime example of what he's capable of.

However, to pull him away from the half-back line is an interesting call. Seán Moran and Shane Barrett are now seasoned campaigners, and former Galway-native Kenny may feel that it's a gamble he can afford to make as he looks to get more from his forward unit.

It will be fascinating to see if he persists with the move in the coming weeks.

Crummey scored 0-2 on Saturday

Doom and gloom lifted around Cavan football

Following their 13-point defeat to Armagh in the opening weekend of the National League, the Breffni County were being tipped in several quarters for relegation.

Given the high-profile departures and retirements from the squad, Mickey Graham's charges were depleted for 2020.

Cavan secured a ten-point win away to high-flying Laois on Sunday

However, they have turned things around in style. Picking up wins over Westmeath and Laois, they have moved up the Division 2 table and have entered the promotion conversation.

While they are not yet safe from dropping to the third tier, given how tightly bunched the Division 2 field has become, Cavan will be feeling a lot better about themselves than they were three weeks ago.