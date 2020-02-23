Hurling round-up: Limerick edge Cork, Waterford overcome Galway
Last Updated: 23/02/20 5:19pm
A round-up of Sunday's National Hurling League action, as Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary picked up wins.
Division 1
Limerick battled to a 0-29 to 2-21 win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. After holding a six-point lead at the break, the Treaty had to weather a fightback from the Rebels who scored goals through Shane Kingston and Aidan Walsh.
However, John Kiely's side found another gear down the home straight to secure the two-point victory.
Elsewhere, Waterford continued their promising start under Liam Cahill as they beat Galway 0-17 to 0-16 at Walsh Park. The Déise snatched victory at the death with a late point from Peter Hogan.
Tipperary ran out comfortable victors over Westmeath at Semple Stadium, storming to a 3-27 to 0-16 win.
In Group B, two goals from Shane O'Donnell rescued a point for Clare, who continue their unbeaten start under Brian Lohan. Kilkenny led for large parts of the clash, but couldn't see it out as the Banner battled to a 1-19 to 3-19 draw.
Meanwhile, Laois overcame Carlow, 0-15 to 0-14 on Saturday night to condemn the Barrowsiders to the relegation play-off. Elsewhere, Wexford staged a late comeback to deny Dublin at Croke Park.
Division 1, Group A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Limerick
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|6
|Waterford
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Cork
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Tipperary
|3
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2
|Galway
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Westmeath
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-50
|0
Division 1, Group B table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Clare
|4
|3
|1
|0
|27
|7
|Wexford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|Kilkenny
|4
|2
|1
|1
|31
|5
|Dublin
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Laois
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-25
|2
|Carlow
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-49
|0
Division 2A
Antrim recorded a comprehensive 5-27 to 1-15 victory at home to Meath. Offaly were similarly too strong for Mayo, winning 5-29 to 1-13.
This followed Kerry's win Wicklow on Saturday.
Division 2A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Kerry
|4
|4
|0
|0
|33
|8
|Antrim
|3
|3
|0
|0
|57
|6
|Offaly
|3
|2
|0
|1
|27
|4
|Meath
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-27
|2
|Wicklow
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-18
|2
|Mayo
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-72
|0
Division 2B
Kildare and Down picked up dominant wins over Roscommon and London respectively. The Lilywhites won 5-21 to 2-12, while the Mourne men return from the English capital with a 2-25 to 0-17 triumph under their belts.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
In Division 3, Donegal beat Monaghan 1-15 to 1-5, Armagh edged Louth 1-19 to 1-18, and Tyrone picked up a 0-23 to 1-15 win over Longford.
Meanwhile, Sligo overcame Leitrim, 2-17 to 1-15.