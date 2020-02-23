Hurling round-up: Limerick edge Cork, Waterford overcome Galway

Cian Lynch of Limerick in action against Robert Downey of Cork

A round-up of Sunday's National Hurling League action, as Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary picked up wins.

Division 1

Limerick battled to a 0-29 to 2-21 win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. After holding a six-point lead at the break, the Treaty had to weather a fightback from the Rebels who scored goals through Shane Kingston and Aidan Walsh.

However, John Kiely's side found another gear down the home straight to secure the two-point victory.

Elsewhere, Waterford continued their promising start under Liam Cahill as they beat Galway 0-17 to 0-16 at Walsh Park. The Déise snatched victory at the death with a late point from Peter Hogan.

The Déise now have three wins from three

Tipperary ran out comfortable victors over Westmeath at Semple Stadium, storming to a 3-27 to 0-16 win.

In Group B, two goals from Shane O'Donnell rescued a point for Clare, who continue their unbeaten start under Brian Lohan. Kilkenny led for large parts of the clash, but couldn't see it out as the Banner battled to a 1-19 to 3-19 draw.

The Banner are through to the knockout stages

Meanwhile, Laois overcame Carlow, 0-15 to 0-14 on Saturday night to condemn the Barrowsiders to the relegation play-off. Elsewhere, Wexford staged a late comeback to deny Dublin at Croke Park.

Division 1, Group A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 3 3 0 0 12 6 Waterford 3 3 0 0 1 6 Cork 4 2 0 2 3 4 Tipperary 3 1 0 2 16 2 Galway 3 1 0 2 8 2 Westmeath 4 0 0 4 -50 0

Division 1, Group B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 4 3 1 0 27 7 Wexford 4 3 0 1 12 6 Kilkenny 4 2 1 1 31 5 Dublin 4 2 0 2 4 4 Laois 4 1 0 3 -25 2 Carlow 4 0 0 4 -49 0

Division 2A

Antrim recorded a comprehensive 5-27 to 1-15 victory at home to Meath. Offaly were similarly too strong for Mayo, winning 5-29 to 1-13.

This followed Kerry's win Wicklow on Saturday.

Division 2A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 4 4 0 0 33 8 Antrim 3 3 0 0 57 6 Offaly 3 2 0 1 27 4 Meath 4 1 0 3 -27 2 Wicklow 4 1 0 3 -18 2 Mayo 4 0 0 4 -72 0

Division 2B

Kildare and Down picked up dominant wins over Roscommon and London respectively. The Lilywhites won 5-21 to 2-12, while the Mourne men return from the English capital with a 2-25 to 0-17 triumph under their belts.

In Division 3, Donegal beat Monaghan 1-15 to 1-5, Armagh edged Louth 1-19 to 1-18, and Tyrone picked up a 0-23 to 1-15 win over Longford.

Meanwhile, Sligo overcame Leitrim, 2-17 to 1-15.