Carlow's Martin Kavanagh lauds six-team Leinster SHC

Kavanagh feels the move is for the betterment of counties that are trying to bridge the gap to the top level

Carlow hurler Martin Kavanagh has lauded the move from the GAA to increase the field in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship from five to six.

The switch was made in order to avoid a 'yo-yo' situation for teams coming up from the Joe McDonagh Cup, and give them a far greater chance of surviving in the top tier.

The Barrowsiders were relegated in 2019, 12 months after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup, and sharpshooter Kavangh feels the development at last month's Congress is positive for emerging counties.

"It's so important for us," he said. "We'd like to think we played well in the games [in 2019].

"We had four games in five weeks against the best teams. For a small panel like us, it's so tough on the body to get right.

Colm Bonner's side lost all four games last summer

"If we were there again this year, we'd be very confident, we'd know what we're going into and we'd know what we're up against."

Perhaps there was a degree in bad luck for Carlow surrounding the timing of the move. In 2020, there is no relegation from the Leinster round-robin, one year after they were demoted.

"We're back down in Joe Mc now, so Laois are very lucky - they have a free shot at Leinster this year, knowing that they're not going down," he continued.

Kavanagh received an AIB club award for his performances with St Mullins in 2019

"They can relax and play the games, knowing that next year someone from Joe Mc... that kind of game might be one-off [now], but hopefully this will, in a few years to come, show that someone can get a win over one of the big teams and make it very competitive."