Tipperary GAA condemn social media rumours

Tipperary GAA have moved to rubbish social media rumours, following messages were circulated purporting to be from the county's senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy.

The reigning All-Ireland champions, who are heeding HSE advice after returning from Spain on Friday, were the subject of false social media claims.

"Unfortunately, at this time of crisis, some unknown individual or individuals has issued a false message doing the rounds on social media purporting to be from the Tipperary SH manager," said the county board PRO Joe Bracken in a statement.

"This is wholly inaccurate fake news and is causing unnecessary concern to all parties. I appeal if you have received it, to delete immediately and not to forward.

"The fight against Covid-19 must continue. Messages like this and others on social media are certainly not helping that cause.

"Be safe everyone and please do not spread any fake news, whatever its content. Together and united we will prevail."