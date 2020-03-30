Coronavirus: Former Dublin hurler Michael Carton discharged from hospital after recovering

Carton played senior hurling with the Sky Blues for 12 years

Former Dublin hurler Michael Carton has announced that he was discharged from hospital last week, after recovering from coronavirus.

The O'Toole's club man spent 11 days in care, after an infection was found in his lungs and he tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday morning, he took to social media to announce that he had made a full recovery, and was no longer showing any symptoms.

"Haven't tweeted in a while, so I got out of hospital on Tuesday after a very long 11 days, I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home," he said.

Carton celebrates with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after Dublin's Leinster triumph in 2013

"I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms, I was completely symptom-free.

"I was discharged (the doctors were happy with my blood results) I'm very grateful to the staff in the Mater Hospital, most of the nurses looking after me weren't from that ward, so they were working with a new team in really hazardous conditions doing their very best.

"I'd just like to thank everyone again,I've never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life, my energy levels still aren't great but improving every day so thanks again. #staysafe #supporteachother"

Haven't tweeted in awhile,so I got out of hospital on tuesday after a very long 11 days,I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home!I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms+I was completely symptom free — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 29, 2020

I'd just like to thank everyone again,I've never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life,my energy levels still aren't great but improving every day so thanks again#staysafe #supporteachother — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 29, 2020

Carton enjoyed a successful intercounty career with Dublin, helping the side to National League and Leinster Championship titles in 2011 and 2013 respectively.