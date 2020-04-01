Sarsfields and Slaughtneil lead way in camogie club team of the year

Sarsfields triumphed in last month's All-Ireland final at Croke Park

All-Ireland finalists Sarsfields and Slaughtneil lead the way in the 2019/20 AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year.

The two clubs share 12 of the 15 places on the side between them.

Champions Sarsfields from Galway have six on the side, with Laura Glynn, Laura Ward, Maria Cooney, Niamh McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Siobhan McGrath all getting the nod.

Meanwhile, the Derry team also have six on the side, with Ceat McEldowney, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Shannon Graham, Siobhan Bradley, Tina Bradley and Louise Dougan all included.

Scariff-Ogonelloe duo Susan Vaughan and Mairáad Scanlan, and Niamh Hetherton of St Vincent's make up the side.

Aoife Ní Chaiside, Niamh Hetherton, Mairéad Scanlan and Siobhan McGrath were named as the standout players for their respective provinces, and are in the running for the Player of the Year award.

2019/20 AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year

1. Laura Glynn - Sarsfields (Galway)

2. Céat McEldowney - Slaughtneil (Derry)

3. Laura Ward - Sarsfields (Galway)

4. Susan Vaughan - Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare)

5. Aoife Ní Chaiside - Slaughtneil (Derry)

6. Maria Cooney - Sarsfields (Galway)

7. Shannon Graham - Slaughtneil (Derry)

8. Mairaad Scanlan - Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare)

9. Niamh McGrath - Sarsfields (Galway)

10. Siobhan Bradley - Slaughtneil (Derry)

11. Orlaith McGrath - Sarsfields (Galway)

12. Tina Bradley - Slaughtneil (Derry)

13. Louise Dougan - Slaughtneil (Derry)

14. Siobhan McGrath - Sarsfields (Galway)

15. Niamh Hetherton - St. Vincent's (Dublin)