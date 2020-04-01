Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year announced as Shane Kingston given top gong

Shane Kingston was crowned with the top honour

The Fitzgibbon Cup team of the year has been announced, with champions UCC leading the way with six players on the side.

The Lee-siders claimed a record 40th title with a 0-18 to 2-11 final win over IT Carlow in Feburary.

Cork county stars Robert Downey, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston, Kerry's Shane Conway and Limerick's Paddy O'Loughlin were all honoured for the 'Skull and Crossbones'.

Beaten finalists IT Carlow have four on the side; Shane Reck, Richie Leahy, Cathal Dunbar and Chris Nolan.

Meanwhile, DCU Dochas Éireann have three named on the side, while two Mary Immaculate players make up the team.

Kingston was named as Player of the Year.

There will be no awards ceremony taking place, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Hurling Team of the Year

1. Oisin Foley - DCU DÉ, Crossabeg Ballymurn, Wexford

2. Shane Reck - IT Carlow, Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford

3. Robert Downey - UCC, Glen Rovers, Cork

4. Eanna McBride - Mary Immaculate, J.K Brackens, Tipperary

5. Paddy O'Loughlin - UCC, Kilmallock, Limerick

6. Conor Burke - DCU DÉ, St. Vincent's, Dublin

7. Mark Coleman - UCC, Blarney, Cork

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon - UCC, Charleville, Cork

9. Richie Leahy - IT Carlow, Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny

10. Rory O Connor - DCU DÉ, St. Martin's, Wexford

11. Shane Conway - UCC, Lixnaw, Kerry

12. Cathal Dunbar - IT Carlow, Naomh Éanna, Wexford

13. Chris Nolan - IT Carlow, Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow

14. Shane Kingston - UCC, Douglas, Cork

15. Tim O Mahony - Mary Immaculate, Newtownshandrum, Cork