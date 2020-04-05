Hurling's best forward: Vote to decide the game's top attacker

Kilkenny star Reid has been nominated for Hurler of the Year on three occasions, winning it once

There's no shortage of superstars in hurling right now, with some of the best forwards to ever grace a field currently plying their trade.

Indeed, a debate on who lays claim to the title of the best in the business right now divides opinion.

Kilkenny's TJ Reid, Cork's Patrick Horgan, Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Galway's Joe Canning are just some of those who many attest to be the country's top stick-man.

Horgan has led the line for the Rebels over the past decade

After Michael Murphy's victory in last week's vote on Gaelic football forwards across the Sky Sports GAA social media channels, in the coming days we will focus on the small ball.

This week on the Sky Sports GAA Twitter and Instagram accounts, we'll be running rounds of voting to decide hurling's top forward.

The draw is as follows:

First round draw Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny) vs Conor McDonald (Wexford) Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) vs Joe Canning (Galway) Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) vs John Conlon (Clare) Aaron Gillane (Limerick) vs Martin Kavanagh (Carlow) Tony Kelly (Clare) vs John McGrath (Tipperary) TJ Reid (Kilkenny) vs Liam Rushe (Dublin) Shane Conway (Kerry) vs Patrick Horgan (Cork) Pauric Mahony (Waterford) vs Conor Whelan (Galway)

So who will come out on top? Stay tuned throughout the week to find out!