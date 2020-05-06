Kilkenny manager Brian Cody looking at break in play as 'just a challenge', says Tommy Walsh

Cody's Kilkenny side were due to open their championship campaign away to Dublin this weekend

With county teams biding their time and training for whenever action does return, it's a testing time for players.

Managers face a similar conundrum, as they attempt to ready their teams for an unknown start date.

Even the most successful manager in hurling history, Brian Cody won't be fully sure how best to approach such an unprecedented situation.

"He's a very positive kind of guy," ex-Kilkenny star Tommy Walsh said of Cody. "He's very much a guy that thinks along the lines of no excuses so you get on with whatever is put in front of you.

"I'm sure Brian Cody is looking at this and this is just a challenge.

"He trusts the teams around him so he has a good physical coach. We obviously know Mick Dempsey is gone now but he has a great guy in there with him. He's just trusting him, Mickey Comerford, he's a great coach.

"There's not much you can do. He's very good on that side in keeping it positive and keeping it going. He's just getting on with it."

Walsh missing competition

And although the 37-year-old is retired from the intercounty game himself, he is longing for a return to the hurling field with his club Tullaroan, who were set to rejoin the senior ranks in 2020.

"I'm missing the competitiveness of it," Walsh said. "I miss going winning in a training session, losing in a training session, winning a match, losing a match. I'm at home every evening and we are hurling every evening for a couple of hours, taking sidelines, flicking the ball.

Walsh helped his club to an All-Ireland intermediate title during the winter

"We have a goal since I was a young lad out the back, we have a big garden to hurl away in. Am I missing hurling? I'm missing the competitiveness of it, missing the winning and losing. The excitement coming up to a training session or the excitement coming up to a match.

"At this time of the year usually we'd have three championship games at the moment. We would have played a good few Leinster League games, three or four, maybe three or four in the Byrne Cup, not the be-all and end-all, but they are competitive. That is what I miss.

"I can't wait to go back. There is going to be a clatter of lads running to take the first sideline cut, the whole world is practicing them! The touch is good at the moment, but it is a lot different out in your garden with nobody pulling and dragging out of you."

Tommy Walsh called on the public to support Pieta’s urgent appeal for donations and join them for ‘Sunrise’ on May 9th to mark the occasion

Nonetheless, he's remaining positive throughout the lockdown.

"I'm working from home so most days are the same Monday to Friday. I get up early in the morning, working away throughout the day. It is the evening time really where everything changes. I dived into the whole home life really," he explained.

"I remember listening to an interview with Ger Loughnane, it really had a great influence on the way I was thinking. He had got very sick that time, he had to go to hospital up in Dublin for quite a while. Rather than just saying 'why me?' the whole time, he just said, 'I'm going to dive into this life. Whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to do.'

"Since then it is a great mindset to have I always thought - very, very positive. So when this happened, working at home, you don't leave the house. So I just dived into home life. Once I'm finished work in the evening I'm outside until about half nine or 10 o'clock most nights.

"Exercise is so important. We are all working from home now. You could get easily cocooned into the spare room or the office, whatever you have, working away and never getting outside.

"But to get outside and exercise is so important. People that are doing that and drinking the water can see the positive effects of it."